South Korea think tank sees room for wider monetary policy divergence with U.S.

05/15/2022 | 11:14pm EDT
The logo of the Bank of Korea is seen in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's top government research agency recommended authorities tolerate a greater divergence between local interest rates and those in the United States, citing differences in the risks each economy faces.

"The domestic economy is not in a situation that requires rate hikes as steep as those expected in the U.S., where inflation and the economic recovery are expected to be much higher and robust," the Korea Development Institute (KDI) said in a research paper published on Monday.

Thus, any inversion in the spread between interest rates of the two countries as a result of the difference in economic conditions should be tolerated, the state-run think tank argued.

South Korea's benchmark interest rate is currently 1.5%, above the Fed's 0.75%-1.0% range, but more aggressive U.S. hikes could reverse South Korea's current yield advantage.

The paper argued that South Korea should seek to avoid spill-over effects by keeping its monetary policy independent from Fed policy, especially if U.S. policy is responding to external shocks rather than demand growth.

The report also noted there had been no major capital outflows or any crunch in foreign exchange markets witnessed due to an inversion in the interest rate spread since 2000.

KDI added that authorities should refrain from interventions in currency markets and tolerate fluctuations as a way of adjusting international imbalances and soften external shocks.

(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Sam Holmes)


© Reuters 2022
