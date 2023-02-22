Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Korea to examine bank pay schemes, competition

02/22/2023 | 01:06am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Feb 22 (Reuters) - South Korea launched a task force on Wednesday to study ways to improve business practices and pay schemes at banks, days after the country's president called on lenders to help curb the cost-of-living burden on vulnerable people.

The panel is headed by the deputy chief of the top financial regulator, the Financial Services Commission (FSC), and comprises regulators, scholars, researchers and officials from financial industry associations, the FSC said in a statement.

Kim So-young, vice chairman of the FSC, said at the panel's inaugural meeting that it would study ways to boost competition either between existing banks or by allowing entries of niche service providers.

The panel would also look into ways to help banks diversify their business practices, currently heavily dependant on interest rate margins, and improve their pay structure, he said.

It would also discuss possible measures to strengthen capital buffers against external shocks.

"By doing so, we believe that Korea's banking industry will be able to get more competitive and efficient, which will make the Korean financial markets more attractive to investors," Financial Supervisory Service Governor Lee Bok-hyun said at a separate meeting with foreign investors.

The authorities will respect financial firms' decisions on shareholder returns such as dividends, Lee added.

President Yoon Suk-yeol and other government officials have said there is growing public discontent over reports of big performance-sharing and early-retirement bonus payments by banks.

The Korea Exchange Bank Equity Index has fallen more than 7% this month, with most losses recorded after Yoon's remarks last week, while the broader KOSPI is down 0.3%.

Major banks have been lowering lending rates in the wake of Yoon's comments, South Korea's Yonhap news agency reported on Tuesday. (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo and Jihoon Lee; Editing by Stephen Coates and Jamie Freed)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.16% 2458.96 Real-time Quote.9.95%
TOP FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -3.53% 3.55 Delayed Quote.-24.59%
Latest news "Economy"
01:31aCitigroup expects a less hard landing for the global economy i…
RE
01:30aDanone Q4 sales beat forecasts and company eyes profitable growth in 2023
RE
01:29aCitigroup expects u.s. fed to raise interest rates thrice in 202…
RE
01:28aJapan's Nikkei ends at 1-month low amid political, rate-hike worries
RE
01:26aCitigroup sees 2023 global growth slowing to 2.2% vs 1.9% estima…
RE
01:26aIndonesia appreciates China's support for Myanmar peace consensus - foreign minister
RE
01:22aSwiss private bank EFG International reports dip in annual profit
RE
01:21aNot an era for war, India says, as G20 finance meet starts
RE
01:19aDutch insurer ASR posts slight beat in 2022 core profit
RE
01:17aBE Semiconductor sees another quarter of falling revenue
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Indian Morning Briefing: Asian Markets Fall, Tracking Wall Street Decli..
2China stocks dip, Hong Kong mixed as Ukraine woes, rate hike fears weig..
3Asia equities fall on fear of hawkish central bank hikes
4Japan manufacturers gloomy as global slowdown hurts - Reuters Tankan
5Publication of year-end Report January – December 2022

HOT NEWS