"We are thinking to expand support on mine detectors and demining equipment as Ukraine's demand for them was assessed to be desperately huge," Yoon's deputy national security adviser, Kim Tae-hyo, told a briefing.
Yoon made the pledge for more aid in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Saturday in a surprise visit to Kyiv after attending a NATO summit in Lithuania and visiting Poland, where he expressed solidarity with Ukraine.
South Korea is a U.S. ally and major arms exporter but it has been resisting Western pressure to help arm Ukraine directly, citing business ties with Russia and Moscow's influence over North Korea.
In a press conference after the meeting on Saturday, Yoon has said South Korea will provide "a larger scale of military supplies" to Ukraine this year, following last year's provision of non-lethal supplies such as body armour and helmets.
