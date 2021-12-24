South Korea to sell net 93.4 trln won of T-bonds in 2022

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry will sell a net 93.4 trillion won ($78.74 billion) worth of treasury bonds in monthly auctions in 2022, it said on Friday, down 22.6% from this year.

It will sell about 166 trillion won worth of treasury bonds next year, including 72.6 trillion worth of instruments to raise funds for buying back existing bonds or repaying maturing bonds, the ministry said in a statement.

The government had originally planned to issue 176.4 trillion won worth of treasury bonds but ended up issuing 180.5 trillion this year, as it rolled out several stimulus packages to combat the effects of COVID-19.

The shorter-maturity 2- and 3-year treasury bonds will account for up to about 25% of total issuance, while the 5- and 10-year bonds will account for 40%. The blance of 35% will be allocated to the longer 20-, 30- and 50-year maturity bonds.

The ministry aims to issue 58.8% of the total amount during the first half, to support the government's record budget of 607.7 trillion won for next year. ($1=1,186.2400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)