Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea to sell net 93.4 trln won of T-bonds in 2022

12/24/2021 | 03:00am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Dec 24 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry will sell a net 93.4 trillion won ($78.74 billion) worth of treasury bonds in monthly auctions in 2022, it said on Friday, down 22.6% from this year.

It will sell about 166 trillion won worth of treasury bonds next year, including 72.6 trillion worth of instruments to raise funds for buying back existing bonds or repaying maturing bonds, the ministry said in a statement.

The government had originally planned to issue 176.4 trillion won worth of treasury bonds but ended up issuing 180.5 trillion this year, as it rolled out several stimulus packages to combat the effects of COVID-19.

The shorter-maturity 2- and 3-year treasury bonds will account for up to about 25% of total issuance, while the 5- and 10-year bonds will account for 40%. The blance of 35% will be allocated to the longer 20-, 30- and 50-year maturity bonds.

The ministry aims to issue 58.8% of the total amount during the first half, to support the government's record budget of 607.7 trillion won for next year. ($1=1,186.2400 won) (Reporting by Joori Roh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
08:26aThai c.bank to test retail digital currency later than planned
RE
08:25aMARKETMIND : What worked and what didn't
RE
08:22aJapan will not send government delegation to Beijing Olympics
RE
08:20aUK regulator shows more assertive posture in blocking Facebook purchase of Giphy
RE
08:19aReckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln
RE
08:13aItaly Senate approves tax-cutting 2022 budget, moves on to Chamber
RE
08:10aFTSE 100 Seen Opening Lower
DJ
08:09aShares edge up, dollar set for worst week since Sept as Omicron fears ebb
RE
08:05aShanghai energy exchange waives delivery fee from Jan 2022-Jan 2023
RE
08:04aSouth Africa to roll out COVID-19 boosters immediately
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Oil prices ease in holiday trade, market focus on next OPEC+ move
2Wall St Week Ahead-'Santa Claus' stocks rally? Investors look to Omicro..
3Gazprom to sign memo with Linde for third line of Ust-Luga LNG plant
4Biden signs bill banning goods from China's Xinjiang over forced labor
5Reckitt to sell E45 skincare brand to Karo Pharma for $268 mln

HOT NEWS