SEOUL, Dec 26 (Reuters) - South Korea's finance ministry said on Monday it plans to issue up to 167.8 trillion won ($131.61 billion) worth of treasury bonds in 2023, slightly less than the 168.6 trillion won worth in 2022.

But the net amount would fall sharply to 61.5 trillion won next year from 104.8 trillion won this year, as the bulk of the total issuance would be to fund repayment of the maturing bonds, the ministry said in a statement. ($1 = 1,274.9600 won) (Reporting by Choonsik Yoo)