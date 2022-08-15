Log in
South Korea to supply 2.7 million homes over 5 years

08/15/2022 | 11:12pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An aerial view shows apartment complexes in Seoul

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's new government said on Tuesday it would supply 2.7 million new homes across the country over the next five years, including many in big cities where a short supply has frequently been blamed for fast price rises.

The government plans to supply 500,000 homes in the Seoul area over the five-year period, more than a 50% increase from the amount supplied over the past five years, the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport said in a statement.

President Yoon Suk-yeol, who started his single five-year term in early May, has promised to increase home supply in high-demand areas, criticising his predecessor's policy of discouraging home purchases in the capital area.

The land ministry also said it would supply another 520,000 new homes in other major cities over the next five years.

It added the government would provide various financial, administrative and tax advantages to young people and lower income-earners when they buy or rent homes.

(Reporting by Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)


© Reuters 2022
