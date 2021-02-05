Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea trade minister Yoo withdraws from WTO chief race

02/05/2021 | 04:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's trade minister Yoo Myung-hee said on Friday she has withdrawn from the race to lead the World Trade Organization, clearing the way for members to appoint the first African and the first woman to lead the global trade watchdog.

After consultation with its 164 members, a WTO selection panel recommended Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as chief in October, but opposition from the U.S. administration of former President Donald Trump prevented her being confirmed.

In the more then three months since, the U.S.-backed Yoo had not withdrawn from the race despite mounting diplomatic pressure to bow out.

"In order to promote the functions of WTO and in consideration of various factors, I have decided to withdraw my candidacy," Yoo said in a statement.

Yoo, who was a finalist selected from among eight candidates to lead the body, said her decision was made after consulting with allies including the United States.

There was no immediate comment from Okonjo-Iweala, a former finance minister and World Bank executive, nor from the WTO whose members would have to meet again to make a final choice on the next chief.

The body has been without a leader since August when Brazil's Roberto Azevedo stepped down a year early.

Observers say it is facing the deepest crisis in its 25-year history. It has not clinched a major multilateral trade deal in years and some of its functions are paralysed due to the actions of the Trump administration.

Its top appeals body that arbitrates on trade disputes is inoperable because the U.S. refused judge appointments, accusing the body of overstepping its mandate.

Many hope that the change of U.S. administration will lead to reform of the organisation.

However, Washington under President Joe Biden has not yet publicly said who it is supporting as its next head although it said it is actively considering the question.

It also said that it is committed to "positive, constructive and active engagement" on reforming the body.

(Reporting by Hyonhee Shin and Jack Kim and Emma Farge in Geneva; Editing by Toby Chopra and Kim Coghill)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02/04E-commerce platform Shopee apologises for 'inappropriate' Indonesian commercial
RE
02/04Signature Aviation dog fight ends as GIP bids with Blackstone and Cascade
RE
02/04Zambia requests debt restructuring under G20 common framework
RE
02/04Performance of funds invested in GameStop in past 2 weeks
RE
02/04NATIONAL BANK OF REPUBLIC OF BELARUS : Weighted average exchange rate of the Belarusian ruble versus foreign currencies, January 2021
PU
02/04More QE not necessarily BoE's first choice, Broadbent says
RE
02/04Sterling on track for fourth week of gains after BOE statement
RE
02/04Oil hits highest in a year on growth hopes, OPEC+ cuts
RE
02/04South Korea trade minister Yoo withdraws from WTO chief race
RE
02/04SVERIGES RIKSBANK : Plan for harmonising the Swedish securities market's post-trade processes
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1KOSS CORPORATION : GameStop, 'Reddit rally' stocks slide more, Yellen vows scrutiny
2WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE, INC. : One of the few top U.S. Black CEOs, Merck's Ken Frazier to retire
3TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : backed Kuaishou more than doubles in Hong Kong debut after $5.4 billion I..
4SALESFORCE.COM, INC. : SALESFORCE COM : Vaccines Are Here but Uncertainty Remains — What Business Leader..
5APPLE INC. : Looming Apple privacy changes weigh on Snap despite revenue growth

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ