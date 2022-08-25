Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korea warns of action over won's plunge

08/25/2022 | 03:06am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A senior South Korean official warned of action on Thursday if the won moved on speculative bets, local media reported, two days after the currency tumbled to its weakest in more than 13 years against the U.S. dollar.

"The authorities would take action in a timely manner if herd behaviour took place or speculative trades expanded on the foreign exchange market," Yonhap News TV cable channel quoted senior presidential aide Choi Sang-mok as telling reporters.

The won fell as low as 1,346.6 per dollar on Tuesday, hitting its weakest since late April 2009 and posting a 12% loss so far this year.

While there is no need to worry about the won's weakening trend itself, authorities are closely watching its movement as a rapid fall in the currency could have adverse effects such as pushing up local inflation, Choi was cited as saying. (Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:37aUN rights chief hopes to publish Xinjiang report before mandate ends
RE
03:35aU.N.'s Bachelet calls on Putin to halt armed attacks on Ukraine
RE
03:35aCRH expects 10% profit rise this year after double-digit price rises
RE
03:34aHong kong's hang seng tech index up roughly 6…
RE
03:32aHong kong shares of alibaba and meituan up more than 9% each…
RE
03:30aChina to take steps needed to protect Chinese firms following U.S. export control list
RE
03:29aEuro bounces back above parity as investor sentiment improves
RE
03:20aForeigners net buyers in Japanese stocks for a third consecutive week
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on malaysian ringgit firm most in…
RE
03:16aReuters poll - short positions on chinese yuan firm most since m…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Allkem Delivers Record Full Year Results
3In isolated Russia, a tale of two economies
4Delivery Hero : Half-Year Financial Report 2022
5Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business

HOT NEWS