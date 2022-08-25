South Korea warns of action over won's plunge

SEOUL, Aug 25 (Reuters) - A senior South Korean official
warned of action on Thursday if the won moved on speculative
bets, local media reported, two days after the currency tumbled
to its weakest in more than 13 years against the U.S. dollar.
"The authorities would take action in a timely manner if
herd behaviour took place or speculative trades expanded on the
foreign exchange market," Yonhap News TV cable channel quoted
senior presidential aide Choi Sang-mok as telling reporters.
The won fell as low as 1,346.6 per dollar on Tuesday,
hitting its weakest since late April 2009 and posting a 12% loss
so far this year.
While there is no need to worry about the won's weakening
trend itself, authorities are closely watching its movement as a
rapid fall in the currency could have adverse effects such as
pushing up local inflation, Choi was cited as saying.
(Reporting by Soo-hyang Choi and Choonsik Yoo; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez and Christopher Cushing)