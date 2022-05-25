South Korean EV battery makers in $13 billion spree to win U.S. market

SEOUL, May 25 (Reuters) - South Korean battery makers have
stepped up their U.S. investment ambitions and cumulative
spending announcements since 2018 now total some $13 billion.
This year alone, plans worth $5.5 billion have been flagged.
Spurred on by incentives that come with the Biden
administration's push to shift more of the electric vehicle (EV)
supply chain to the United States and away from China, their
plans for factories now span seven states.
AN INDUSTRY REVS UP
Plans from LG Energy Solution (LGES), SK On and
Samsung SDI Co Ltd call for an additional 320
gigawatt hours (GWh) of capacity to be built over the next few
years - or enough additional output to supply 4 million EVs
equivalent to the Tesla Model 3.
That's a huge bet that electric vehicles are about to surge
in popularity in the United States. EVs and plug-in hybrids only
accounted for around 5% of the U.S. auto market last year.
LGES and SK On together currently have installed U.S.
capacity of about 15 GWh per year, with plants in Michigan and
Georgia respectively. That compares with 39 GWh for Japan's
Panasonic Holdings Corp, which supplies battery cells
to Tesla Inc from the automaker's Gigafactory in
Nevada.
Panasonic is expected to announce a new plant to meet
growing demand from Tesla. Sources have also said
China's Contemporary Amperex Technology Co Ltd (CATL)
, the world's top global battery supplier, is in the
final stages of vetting sites for plants in the United States.
LGES
Commanding the largest share of the U.S. battery market
among the South Korean suppliers, LGES has announced more than
$5.5 billion investment since 2019, aiming to manufacture about
160 GWh of batteries per year by 2025 .
It is building three plants with General Motors in
Ohio, Tennessee and Michigan, a standalone factory in Arizona
and will be expanding an existing factory in Michigan.
It is also planning a venture with Stellantis NV
in Canada, which is slated to have annual production capacity of
45 GWh by 2026.
Its clients include Tesla, GM and Volkswagen.
SK ON
The SK Innovation Co Ltd unit has announced
investment of about $6.3 billion since 2018 to build two
stand-alone factories in Georgia and three plants with Ford in
Tennessee and Kentucky.
All in all, it is aiming to have more than 150 GWh worth of
capacity in the country.
Its clients include Ford Motor Co, Hyundai Motor Co
and Volkswagen.
SK On is also expected to be involved in plans by Hyundai
Motor Group, which houses Hyundai Motor and Kia Corp
, to invest $5.5 billion in Georgia to build EV and
battery facilities. SK On will supply the battery for Hyundai's
Ioniq 7 that will be built there, a source has previously told
Reuters.
SAMSUNG SDI
The Samsung Electronics Co Ltd affiliate has
joined hands with Stellantis to invest up to $3.1 billion in a
battery plant in Indiana. Samsung SDI's portion of the
investment is $1.3 billion though it may grow to $1.6 billion.
The venture aims to start production in 2025 with an initial
annual production capacity of 23 GWh that would climb to 33 GWh
in the next few years.
Samsung SDI's clients include BMW, Ford and
Volkswagen.
