Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

South Korean Exports Fell 3.6% on Year in October

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/31/2020 | 07:51pm EDT

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korean exports fell from a year earlier in October due to fewer working days -- a month after their return to growth for the first time in seven months -- but were still presumed to be on a recovery path.

Outbound shipments dropped 3.6% on-year to $44.98 billion, following the prior month's revised 7.6% gain, according to data released by the trade ministry Sunday. The latest reading beat the median forecast for a 4.0% fall from seven economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

Imports slid 5.8% from a year earlier to $39.00 billion after a revised 1.6% rise in the previous month, with the trade surplus coming in at $5.98 billion. The median forecast was for a 4.1% fall in imports and a $4.10 billion in surplus.

Despite a trade setback caused by South Korea's thanksgiving Chuseok holidays that stripped October of two business days, the exports stayed on track for a recovery from the pandemic-induced sluggishness, the ministry said, with the country's average daily export volumes rising on-year for the first time in nine months.

Exports to the U.S. and the EU rose 3.3% and 9.5%, respectively, from a year earlier in October, the ministry said.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-31-20 2050ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:53aTrump launches final, two-day frenzy of campaigning in bid for surprise win
RE
12:09aUK extends 80% wage subsidies as England goes back into lockdown
RE
10/31INNOVATION AND BUSINESS SKILLS AUSTRALIA : Skills-led recovery the focus of manufacturing industry event with Senator Michaelia Cash
PU
10/31PCA PROPERTY COUNCIL OF AUSTRALIA : Queensland Election Result
PU
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Highlights of China's employment over past five years
PU
10/31Super typhoon Goni slams into Philippines, makes two landfalls
RE
10/31South Korea October exports decline on fewer working days, virus lockdown angst may weigh
RE
10/31CENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : China's major internet firms log double-digit revenue growth by end-Q3
PU
10/31S.korea oct semiconductor exports +10.4% y/y
RE
10/31South Korean Exports Fell 3.6% on Year in October
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BITTERZ: a Japanese Crypto Exchange Launching Today Is Giving Away Bitcoin!
2REATA PHARMACEUTICALS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their..
3ODONATE THERAPEUTICS, INC. : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their ..
4ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors..
5FLUIDIGM CORPORATION : SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Flu..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group