South Korean Exports Pick Up Strongly in December

By Kwanwoo Jun

South Korea's exports picked up strongly in December, as its economy remained on track for a recovery from the pandemic-hit global trade.

Outbound shipments rose 12.6% from a year earlier to $51.41 billion, following a revised 4.1% gain in November, according to preliminary data released by the trade ministry on Friday.

The latest reading beat the median forecast for a 7.3% rise from five economists polled by The Wall Street Journal.

For the whole year, exports fell 5.4% from a year earlier--in 2019, exports dropped 10.3%.

Imports rose 1.8% from a year earlier to $44.46 billion in December after a revised 1.9% drop for the previous month, with trade surplus coming in at $6.94 billion. The forecast was for a 0.9% fall in imports and $6.50 billion surplus.

The trade ministry said it expects exports to stay on track to a recovery, which has been in place since the third quarter of 2020.

Shipments to major global markets, including China, the U.S. and the European Union, all increased in December as demand for tech products like smartphones, flat screens and memory chips remained firm.

Write to Kwanwoo Jun at kwanwoo.jun@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-31-20 2256ET