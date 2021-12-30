Log in
South Korean November scrap imports fall on weak demand

12/30/2021 | 11:07pm EST
South Korea's ferrous scrap imports fell to a six-month low in November because of muted demand, while sustained price rises kept buyers quiet.

Imports fell by 6.1pc from the previous month to 385,000t, which was the lowest level since 378,000t in May. But November imports were 24.8pc higher from a year earlier, rebounding from a low base in 2020. January-November imports totalled 4.3mn t and were up by 8pc from the previous year.

Japan remained the top exporter of ferrous scrap to South Korea in November but imports fell by 5.2pc from the previous month. This was attributed to limited availability in the Japanese export market because of firm domestic demand. Exporters were unable to entice any buying interest from overseas buyers with the wide disparity between domestic and seaborne scrap prices.

International buyers also held back from the spot market, citing bearishness in finished steel product prices. South Korean steel mills kept domestic scrap prices flat in late November in a bid to build their inventories, market participants said.

Imports from Russia rose from a year earlier, as the costlier Japanese scrap prices left buyers little option but to seek alternative scrap suppliers. South Korea is likely to increase scrap imports in the future from other origins like Russia, market participants said, if domestic scrap demand and prices remain firm in Japan. But sluggish sales for finished steel products may keep the overall seaborne scrap complex under pressure.

South Korea ferrous scrap Imports (t)
Nov % ± vs Oct % ± vs Nov'21 Jan-Nov % ± y-o-y
Japan 232,087 -5.2% 11.8% 2,824,826 4.2%
US 41,473 -23.2% 206.7% 619,663 41.1%
Russia 59,642 -26.5% 2.3% 518,374 -7.4%
others 51,777 71.8% 78.5% 364,478 23.5%
Total 384,979 -6.1% 24.8% 4,327,341 8.0%
Source: South Korea customs

Disclaimer

Argus Media Limited published this content on 31 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 December 2021 04:06:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS