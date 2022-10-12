South Korean household loans shrink sharply in Sept as rates rise

SEOUL, Oct 13 (Reuters) - South Korean households' loans
from banks fell by the biggest amount in more than a year in
September amid rising interest rates and an extended property
market slowdown, further clouding the outlook for Asia's
fourth-largest economy.
Bank lending to households, including policy mortgage loans,
shrank 1.2 trillion won ($840.96 million) in September, after a
0.3 trillion won gain in August, according to Bank of Korea data
on Thursday. It marked the biggest monthly decline since May
2021.
Growth in housing mortgage loans slowed to 0.9 trillion won,
from 1.6 trillion won in the previous month, while other lending
decreased by 2.1 trillion won, led by credit loans.
Total bank lending to households decreased 1.2 trillion won
year-to-date to stand at one quadrillion and 59.5 trillion won
as of the end of September, set for its first-ever annual fall
since the data releases began in 2004.
South Korea's central bank has been aggressive in
raising interest rates since August last year to tame the
world's highest household debt and surging inflation. It has now
hiked rates by a total of 250 basis points (bps), including a
50-bps one on Wednesday, and has flagged more to
come.
The country's property market has abruptly gone from
sizzling hot to floundering. The 2.6 quadrillion won ($1.97
trillion) of debt tied to the property market faces a major test
as borrowing costs rise, with the home price slump and higher
mortgage repayments likely to result in weaker consumption.
Across all financial institutions, household borrowing
decreased by 1.3 trillion won in September, according to
separate data from the Financial Services Commission, which
added there was also a seasonal factor of the local Chuseok
holiday bonus paid to employees.
"Financial authorities will manage household debt growth
to remain stable, while continuing efforts to ease financial
burden for people of low income or real needs," the FSC said in
a statement.
($1 = 1,426.94 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee
Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Kim Coghill)