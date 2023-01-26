Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost

01/26/2023 | 02:18am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers

*

Korean won strengthens against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

*

For the midday report, please click

SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares jumped on Thursday, led by automakers and battery manufacturers on a brighter demand outlook for cars, especially electric ones. The Korean won and the benchmark bond yield were flat.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 40.08 points, or 1.60%, to 2,468.65 by the close of the session, notching its highest since Dec. 1, 2022. It has risen 10.38% so far this month.

** "The market cheered better-than-expected earnings in the car industry, for which expectations had been very low," said Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.

** Hyundai Motor rose 5.55%, the fastest in seven months, as the automaker forecast solid vehicle sales and revenue growth for 2023. Its sister Kia rose 6.62%, the fastest in nearly 16 months, a day before its own earnings release.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained 6.82%, the fastest in 11 months, after its customer Tesla said aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its cars, with the fourth-quarter result that beat market expectations.

** The battery maker's parent LG Chem rose 5.06%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation rose 3.54% and 1.80%, respectively.

** South Korea's economy contracted in the last quarter of 2022 for the first time in nearly three years, data showed on Thursday, which was close to expectations and prompting little market reaction.

** Of the total 934 issues traded, 621 shares advanced.

** Foreigners were net buyers with their biggest daily purchase since Nov. 30, 2022 of shares worth 810.9 billion won ($659.17 million), in their 16th buying session out of 17 this year.

** The won ended onshore trade 0.08% higher at 1,230.7 per dollar.

** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 104.98.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.274%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 3.231%. ($1 = 1,230.1900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HYUNDAI CORPORATION 0.12% 16170 End-of-day quote.-0.19%
HYUNDAI MOTOR COMPANY 0.73% 165700 End-of-day quote.9.74%
KIA CORPORATION 1.09% 65000 End-of-day quote.9.61%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 1.65% 2468.58 Real-time Quote.8.60%
LG CHEM, LTD. 4.32% 652000 End-of-day quote.8.67%
LG CORP. 0.48% 83000 End-of-day quote.6.27%
LG ENERGY SOLUTION, LTD. 3.09% 484000 End-of-day quote.11.14%
SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO., LTD. 2.59% 63400 End-of-day quote.14.65%
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD. 4.85% 649000 End-of-day quote.9.81%
SAMSUNG SECURITIES CO., LTD. 0.14% 35400 End-of-day quote.12.56%
SK HYNIX INC. 4.34% 91400 End-of-day quote.21.87%
SK INNOVATION CO., LTD. 3.19% 161500 End-of-day quote.4.87%
TESLA, INC. 0.38% 144.43 Delayed Quote.17.25%
Latest news "Economy"
02:33aProvident Financial CEO May to step down
RE
02:23aWizz Air says average fares up, bookings rise
RE
02:21aRouble hits one-week low as market treads water before tax payments
RE
02:19aRussia launches air attack, Ukraine shoots down missiles - officials
RE
02:18aSouth Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost
RE
02:18aFinland's tvo: electricity generation at olkiluoto 2 will be sus…
RE
02:17aJapan's Suzuki to invest $35 bln through FY 2030
RE
02:16aAB Volvo profit just short of forecast as supply strain lingers
RE
02:15aIG Group extends share buyback by 50 million pounds
RE
02:14aCaterer Elior's revenue jumps on post-COVID catch-up, price hikes
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Strong U.S. economic growth expected in fourth quarter, outlook darkeni..
2Marketmind: Heading for a soft landing?
3Nokia Corporation Financial Report for Q4 and full year 2022
4Nikola highlights its integrated hydrogen solution and introduces new h..
5EMEA Morning Briefing: Stocks Seen Higher Ahead of U.S. GDP Data

HOT NEWS