South Korean shares end sharply higher on auto, battery boost

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net buyers
*
Korean won strengthens against dollar
*
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
*
For the midday report, please click
SEOUL, Jan 26 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares jumped on Thursday, led by automakers
and battery manufacturers on a brighter demand outlook for cars,
especially electric ones. The Korean won and the benchmark bond
yield were flat.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 40.08 points, or 1.60%,
to 2,468.65 by the close of the session, notching its highest
since Dec. 1, 2022. It has risen 10.38% so far this month.
** "The market cheered better-than-expected earnings in the
car industry, for which expectations had been very low," said
Seo Jung-hun, an analyst at Samsung Securities.
** Hyundai Motor rose 5.55%, the fastest in
seven months, as the automaker forecast solid vehicle sales and
revenue growth for 2023. Its sister Kia rose 6.62%,
the fastest in nearly 16 months, a day before its own earnings
release.
** Battery maker LG Energy Solution gained
6.82%, the fastest in 11 months, after its customer Tesla
said aggressive price cuts have ignited demand for its
cars, with the fourth-quarter result that beat market
expectations.
** The battery maker's parent LG Chem rose
5.06%, while peers Samsung SDI and SK Innovation
rose 3.54% and 1.80%, respectively.
** South Korea's economy contracted in the last quarter of
2022 for the first time in nearly three years, data showed on
Thursday, which was close to expectations and prompting little
market reaction.
** Of the total 934 issues traded, 621 shares advanced.
** Foreigners were net buyers with their biggest daily
purchase since Nov. 30, 2022 of shares worth 810.9 billion won
($659.17 million), in their 16th buying session out of 17 this
year.
** The won ended onshore trade 0.08% higher at
1,230.7 per dollar.
** In money and debt markets, March futures on three-year
treasury bonds rose 0.03 point to 104.98.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
fell by 1.1 basis points to 3.274%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 0.1 basis point to 3.231%.
($1 = 1,230.1900 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)