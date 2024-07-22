* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won strengthens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 22 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday after U.S. President Joe Biden ended his reelection campaign as the decision led to a drop in chipmakers and EV battery-related stocks. The won strengthened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI was down 40.47 points, or 1.4%, at 2,754.99, as of 0223 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 1.9% and peer SK Hynix lost 2.4%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 4.2%.

** Analysts said there are more uncertainties now concerning U.S. climate-related and EV policies in the wake of Biden's decision to bow out of the U.S. election race. ** Shares of South Korean battery maker LG Energy Solution (LGES) fell as much as 3.5% and battery material maker Posco Future M dropped as much as 4.3%.

** Hyundai Motor shed 2.3% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.8%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were down 0.6% and down 0.8%, respectively.

** Of the total 931 traded issues, 161 shares advanced, while 738 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 97.8 billion won on the main board on Monday.

** The won was quoted at 1,388.5 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.12% higher than its previous close at 1,390.2.

** In offshore trading, the won was quoted at 1,388.9 per dollar, while in non-deliverable forward trading its one-month contract was quoted at 1,385.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 3.7% so far this year, and gained 2.7% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 7.2% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.11 point to 105.39.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 3.8 basis points to 3.110%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose 2.9 basis points to 3.186%. (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)