SEOUL, July 17 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Wednesday, weighed down by declines in heavyweights including chip, auto and battery makers, as investors assessed the prospects of the U.S. interest rate cuts.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 7.13 points, or 0.25%, to 2,858.96 by 0134 GMT, after two straight sessions of gains.

** U.S. retail sales were unchanged in June as a drop in receipts at auto dealerships was offset by broad strength elsewhere, data showed on Tuesday, a display of consumer resilience that bolstered economic growth prospects.

** Donald Trump said in an interview on Tuesday that the U.S. Federal Reserve should abstain from cutting rates before the November elections in which the Republican presidential candidate faces Democrat Joe Biden.

** Chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.11% and peer SK Hynix lost 3.43%, after U.S. chipmaker Nvidia dropped 1.6% overnight.

** Battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 1.73% and peer Samsung SDI shed 0.69%, while Hyundai Motor and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.82% and 1.79%, respectively.

** E-commerce firms and biopharmaceutical manufacturers rose.

** SK Innovation jumped 4.59%, as investors awaited the SK group's decision regarding business restructuring to mitigate financial difficulties of its battery business.

** Of the total 932 traded issues, 432 shares advanced, while 418 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 181.7 billion won ($131.42 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,382.4 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.19% higher than its previous close at 1,385.0.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.05 point to 105.58.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 1.6 basis points to 3.051%, while the benchmark 10-year yield fell by 2.5 bps to 3.135%. ($1 = 1,382.5900 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)