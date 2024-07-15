* KOSPI falls, foreigners net sellers

* Korean won weakens against dollar

* South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, July 15 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares fell on Monday due to foreign outflows, while weighing the implications of an attack on Donald Trump that threatened to upend the upcoming U.S. Presidential election. The won weakened, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI fell 6.69 points, or 0.23%, to 2,850.31 by 02:29 GMT.

** Among index heavyweights, chipmaker Samsung Electronics fell 0.36% and peer SK Hynix gained 0.21%, while battery maker LG Energy Solution slid 3.75%. ** Local defence shares jumped, including LIG Nex1 and Hyundai Rotem, up 13% and 9% each.

** Saturday's shooting at U.S. former President Donald Trump's election rally raises his odds of winning back the White House, and trades betting on his victory will increase this coming week, investors said on Sunday.

** Hyundai Motor shed 0.92% and sister automaker Kia Corp lost 1.32%, while search engine Naver and instant messenger Kakao were up 1.66% and up 0.47%, respectively.

** Of the total 933 traded issues, 435 shares advanced, while 435 declined.

** Foreigners were net sellers of shares worth 208.1 billion won ($150.53 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,382.0 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.45% lower than its previous close at 1,375.8.

** The KOSPI has risen 7.34% so far this year, and gained 8.4% in the previous 30 trading sessions.

** The won has lost 6.8% against the dollar so far this year.

** In money and debt markets, September futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.01 point to 105.47.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield fell by 0.3 basis points to 3.097%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 1.3 basis points to 3.191%. ($1 = 1,382.4200 won) (Reporting by Cynthia Kim; Editing by Rashmi Aich)