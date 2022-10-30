South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; retail stocks fall

*
KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers
Korean won weakens slightly against dollar
South Korea benchmark bond yield rises
SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean
financial markets:
** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday tracking
Wall Street's jump in the previous session, with chipmakers and
tech platform operators leading the gains, overshadowing
downbeat retail stocks.
** The Korean won was marginally down, while the benchmark
bond yield rose.
** The benchmark KOSPI rose 24.83 points, or 1.09%,
to 2,292.90 as of 0205 GMT, its highest intraday level since
Sept. 23.
** South Korea is in a national mourning period this week
after a Halloween crush incident of at least 153 deaths, the
deadliest since a sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.
** "It was a tragic incident, but not an issue directly
related to financial markets, so negative impact on the stock
market should be rather limited," Eugene Investment and
Securities analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.
** Retail shopping, travel and leisure stocks were among
worst performers. Shinsegae dropped more than 5%,
Lotte Shopping lost over 4%, Hyundai Department
Store fell 3%. Hotel Shilla and Kangwon
Land also declined.
** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics
rose 4.19% and peer SK Hynix gained
1.56%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution declined
0.56%.
** Internet portal Naver rose 5.63%, and mobile
chat app Kakao gained 2.77%, with its financial
service affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay
up 4.42% and 4.27%, respectively.
** Foreigners took a largely balanced position, selling
shares worth a net 8.5 billion won ($5.97 million).
** The won was quoted at 1,422.7 per dollar on the onshore
settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous
close.
** December futures on three-year treasury bonds
fell 0.18 point to 102.13.
** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield
rose by 6.2 basis points to 4.168%, while the benchmark 10-year
yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 4.216%.
($1 = 1,423.2700 won)
(Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)