South Korean shares track Wall Street higher; retail stocks fall

*

KOSPI rises, foreigners net sellers

*

Korean won weakens slightly against dollar

*

South Korea benchmark bond yield rises

SEOUL, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Round-up of South Korean financial markets:

** South Korean shares rose more than 1% on Monday tracking Wall Street's jump in the previous session, with chipmakers and tech platform operators leading the gains, overshadowing downbeat retail stocks.

** The Korean won was marginally down, while the benchmark bond yield rose.

** The benchmark KOSPI rose 24.83 points, or 1.09%, to 2,292.90 as of 0205 GMT, its highest intraday level since Sept. 23.

** South Korea is in a national mourning period this week after a Halloween crush incident of at least 153 deaths, the deadliest since a sinking of the Sewol ferry in 2014.

** "It was a tragic incident, but not an issue directly related to financial markets, so negative impact on the stock market should be rather limited," Eugene Investment and Securities analyst Huh Jae-hwan said.

** Retail shopping, travel and leisure stocks were among worst performers. Shinsegae dropped more than 5%, Lotte Shopping lost over 4%, Hyundai Department Store fell 3%. Hotel Shilla and Kangwon Land also declined.

** Among heavyweights, technology giant Samsung Electronics rose 4.19% and peer SK Hynix gained 1.56%. Battery maker LG Energy Solution declined 0.56%.

** Internet portal Naver rose 5.63%, and mobile chat app Kakao gained 2.77%, with its financial service affiliates Kakaobank and Kakaopay up 4.42% and 4.27%, respectively.

** Foreigners took a largely balanced position, selling shares worth a net 8.5 billion won ($5.97 million).

** The won was quoted at 1,422.7 per dollar on the onshore settlement platform, 0.08% lower than its previous close.

** December futures on three-year treasury bonds fell 0.18 point to 102.13.

** The most liquid three-year Korean treasury bond yield rose by 6.2 basis points to 4.168%, while the benchmark 10-year yield rose by 5.3 basis points to 4.216%. ($1 = 1,423.2700 won) (Reporting by Jihoon Lee; Editing by Rashmi Aich)