South Korean space rocket prepped for lift off

06/20/2022 | 11:08pm EDT
STORY: A day earlier, the rocket was erected on its launch pad at the Naro Space Center in Goheung. The test had been scheduled for last week, but was scrubbed in the final hours before launch when a problem was detected with an oxidizer tank sensor. Officials will decide Tuesday afternoon whether to proceed with the new test.

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800km above the earth, is a cornerstone of the country's plans to jumpstart its space programme and achieve ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.

It has solely Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle. South Korea's last such booster, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.


© Reuters 2022
