South Korean space rocket prepped for lift off

The three-stage KSLV-II Nuri rocket, designed by the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) to eventually put 1.5-ton payloads into orbit 600 to 800km above the earth, is a cornerstone of the country's plans to jumpstart its space programme and achieve ambitious goals in 6G networks, spy satellites, and even lunar probes.

It has solely Korean rocket technologies, and is the country's first domestically built space launch vehicle. South Korea's last such booster, launched in 2013 after multiple delays and several failed tests, was jointly developed with Russia.