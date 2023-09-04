STORY: Ahn, a rally organizer and elementary school teacher who requested only to be known by her surname, said around 50,000 teachers had gathered because "nothing has changed in the education field."

Earlier in the day, mourners including parents and young students were seen laying flowers and leaving messages to a deceased teacher at a memorial altar set up in an elementary school in Seoul.

In July, the teacher was found dead at the school after reportedly expressing anxiety over complaints by a parent regarding a dispute among students. Since then, complaints by public school teachers have grown sharply over mistreatment by parents and students, such as accusations of child abuse for disciplining pupils.