2020-10-02

South Pars Phase 14 Refineries Operational Next Year

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The operator of the South Pars Phase 14 development project said the project's onshore refinery would come online in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year to March 21.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Mohammad Mehdi Tavassolipour stated that Iran's economy in recent years is moving from oil-based economy to gas-based economy.



'Given the plans for launching the refinery, all of its trains will come on stream by September 2021,' he said.

He said phase 14 had so far made 88.66 percent progress, saying the sanctions had hindered completion of the project which would have otherwise finished a lot sooner.

Tavassolipour further added that the refinery of the phase was 84% complete and would be complete no sooner than by late 2021.

