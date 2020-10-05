Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
Toute l'actualité
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

South Pars Phase 14 Refineries Operational Next Year

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 03:25am EDT
2020-10-02
South Pars Phase 14 Refineries Operational Next Year

TEHRAN (NIOC) _ The operator of the South Pars Phase 14 development project said the project's onshore refinery would come online in the first half of the next Iranian calendar year to March 21.

According to Pars Oil and Gas Company, Mohammad Mehdi Tavassolipour stated that Iran's economy in recent years is moving from oil-based economy to gas-based economy.

'Given the plans for launching the refinery, all of its trains will come on stream by September 2021,' he said.
He said phase 14 had so far made 88.66 percent progress, saying the sanctions had hindered completion of the project which would have otherwise finished a lot sooner.
Tavassolipour further added that the refinery of the phase was 84% complete and would be complete no sooner than by late 2021.




Disclaimer

NIOC - National Iranian Oil Company published this content on 02 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 October 2020 07:24:04 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
03:32aAF GRUPPEN : Performs groundwork for new logistics facility in Eskilstuna
AQ
03:31aINTRUM : to hold a Capital Markets Day Wednesday 18 November 2020
AQ
03:31aSemiconductor Market to reach USD 90.80 billion by 2024, Broadcom Inc. and Infineon Technologies AG emerge as Key Contributors to growth | Technavio
BU
03:30a20201005 - FIT FOR THE START INTO THE FINANCIAL LIFE : BAWAG P.S.K. launches financial quiz for children ​​​​​​​
PU
03:30aFIRMA OPONIARSKA DEBICA S A : Update of information regarding tax audits
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : The Resignation of Chairman and Director of Krung Thai Bank PCL.
PU
03:30aKRUNG THAI BANK PUBLIC : Granting shareholders the right before 28th Annual Ordinary General Meeting (Year 2021)
PU
03:30aTRIPLE POINT SOCIAL HOUSING REIT : 2020 Interim Results Presentation
PU
03:28aSPAREBANKEN VEST : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting 28 October 2020
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD : Singapore's GIC, TPG to Invest $1 Billion in Reliance Retail
2RIO TINTO GROUP : Australia shares jump 2% on jobs stimulus, Trump's health progress
3THYSSENKRUPP AG : THYSSENKRUPP : Morgan Stanley Upgrades to Neutral
4YARA INTERNATIONAL ASA : YARA INTERNATIONAL : Ørsted and Yara seek to develop groundbreaking green ammonia pro..
5WORLDLINE : Italy's Nexi, SIA strike merger to create digital payments giant

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group