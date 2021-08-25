South Sudan economy gets boost from IMF, says central bank

The distribution is part of a global $650 billion IMF allocation of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) - the fund's unit of exchange backed by dollars, euros, yen, sterling and yuan - which states receive in proportion with their existing quota shareholding.

"The additional USD 334 million allocations by the IMF and the improving oil revenue will substantially boost the country's foreign exchange reserves," Governor Dier Tong Ngor said in a statement.

South Sudan's economy is reeling from the effects of a years-long conflict and endemic corruption. The country ranks 179 out of 180 in Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index.

Last year, the double blow of the pandemic and plunging oil prices hit the economy particularly hard.

The IMF funds should also mitigate the effects of the pandemic, address shortcomings in the balance of payment, and safeguard reforms to the foreign exchange market, Ngor said.

In April, the central bank ordered banks to start using one foreign exchange rate in order to reduce market distortions.

To spend their SDRs, states first have to exchange them for underlying hard currencies, requiring them to find a willing exchange partner country.

November 2020 and March 2021 disbursements to South Sudan under the Rapid Credit Facility totalled $225 million.

(Reporting by Denis Dumo; Editing by Ayenat Mersie and Giles Elgood)

By Denis Dumo