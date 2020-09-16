South Sudan president replaces finance minister, state TV reports

JUBA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir
has removed the country's finance minister Salvatore Garang from
office, replacing him with Athian Ding Athian, state television
reported on Wednesday.
Kiir, who did not give a reason for the change, also
replaced the head of state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation,
Chol Deng Abel with Bol Ring Morwel, the broadcaster said.
In another move, the president appointed a new acting head
of South Sudan's tax collection agency.
The oil producing nation, which has suffered five years of
civil war since becoming independent in 2011, has not paid its
workers for five months, a senior lawmaker told Reuters, due to
a parlous state of its finances.
(Reporting by Denis Dumo
Writing by Duncan Miriri
Editing by Chris Reese and Alexander Smith)