News

Latest News
South Sudan president replaces finance minister, state TV reports

09/16/2020 | 02:12pm EDT

JUBA, Sept 16 (Reuters) - South Sudan President Salva Kiir has removed the country's finance minister Salvatore Garang from office, replacing him with Athian Ding Athian, state television reported on Wednesday.

Kiir, who did not give a reason for the change, also replaced the head of state-owned Nile Petroleum Corporation, Chol Deng Abel with Bol Ring Morwel, the broadcaster said.

In another move, the president appointed a new acting head of South Sudan's tax collection agency.

The oil producing nation, which has suffered five years of civil war since becoming independent in 2011, has not paid its workers for five months, a senior lawmaker told Reuters, due to a parlous state of its finances. (Reporting by Denis Dumo Writing by Duncan Miriri Editing by Chris Reese and Alexander Smith)

