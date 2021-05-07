SouthPoint Bancshares Announces Q1 2021 Earnings

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. (SOUB), the parent company of SouthPoint Bank, announced the bank’s first quarter earnings at its annual shareholder meeting. The bank incurred a net income of $2,087,105, or $1.04 per share, for the first quarter year-to-date ended March 31, 2021, as compared to a net income of $988,188, or $0.49 per share, for the first quarter year-to-date ended March 31, 2020. Pre-tax and pre-provision income was $4,782,481 as of March 31, 2021 compared to $2,651,162 on March 31, 2020.

Total assets in March 2021 grew to $608 million from $446.9 million in March 2020, while total loans grew to $457 million from $343.6 million in March 2020.

The home mortgage division grew net income 231 percent to $1,272,000 year-to-date in March 2021 from $384,000 year-to-date in March 2020.

The unaudited first quarter 2021 financials can be found on SouthPoint Bank’s website at www.southpoint.bank/investors.

About SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc.:

SouthPoint Bancshares, Inc. is the parent company of SouthPoint Bank. SouthPoint was founded in 2005 in Birmingham, Alabama to create a local community bank dedicated to superior customer service for its customers. The bank has assets of approximately $608 million and has five bank branches in Birmingham, Vestavia Hills, Gardendale, Trussville and Wilsonville. The bank also operates a full-service mortgage division with six branches throughout the state of Alabama.

