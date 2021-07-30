SouthState Corporation Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., July 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- South State Corporation (the "Company") announced that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.49 per share. This is an increase of $0.02 per share compared to the previous quarter. The dividend is payable on August 19, 2021 to shareholders of record as of August 12, 2021.

