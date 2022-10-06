Southeast Asia countries need energy diversification as demand seen surging

JAKARTA, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Energy demand in Southeast
Asia countries could triple by 2050 and the region could become
net importer of natural gas and coal before that if the region
do not develop alternative sources of energy, a study by the
region's energy sector body found.
For the 10-nation group Association of Southeast Asian
Nations (ASEAN), diversification of energy sources would be
crucial, not only due to efforts to cut emissions, but also to
meet rising energy demand, Nuki Agya Utama, executive director
of ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) said on Thursday.
"The demand is increasing ... in line with that we need to
provide stable supply, which would become a problem if the
supply relies on one or two sources," he said in an interview.
According to a recent study by ACE, rapid economic growth in
the region would push total energy consumption to an estimated
1.28 billion tonnes of oil equivalent in 2050, under a baseline
scenario.
Meanwhile, without significant discoveries or
diversification, Southeast Asia could become a net importer of
natural gas by 2025 and coal by 2039. Southeast Asia is home to
the world's top thermal coal exporter Indonesia.
Policy intervention is needed to help accelerate development
of renewables and other alternative energies in the region.
Without policy interventions, the ASEAN's share of
renewables would only 14.4% reach of the total primary energy
supply by 2025, little changed from 14.2% in 2020 and falling
short of the ASEAN target of target 23%.
"We need to consider installing nuclear power plant of
around 4 gigawatt (capacity)," Nuki said, while also developing
infrastructure for sources such as hydro power and geothermal
energy, which the region has the second largest potential.
The region should also develop energy storage facilities to
optimise future solar and wind power usage.
For transportation fuel, he said the region should increase
usage of biofuel and bioethanol and increase usage of electric
vehicles to 20% by 2050 to reduce consumption of fossil fuels.
