Southeastern Grocers Announces Upcoming Access to COVID-19 Vaccines in Florida

Southeastern Grocers, Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of BI-LO, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health (FDOH), U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is in final preparations to offer access and administration of approximately 8,100 free Moderna COVID-19 vaccines throughout the state of Florida.

As a preferred retail partner in the fight against COVID-19, SEG will begin to administer the free Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday, Feb. 11, to eligible recipients in select Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarket locations through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program. The grocer will initially offer the free vaccines to health care workers, residents and staff of long-term care facilities, and adults ages 65 and older in accordance with Florida health authority guidelines, while supplies last.

Qualified individuals are encouraged to visit www.frescoymas.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine, www.harveyssupermarkets.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine and www.winndixie.com/pharmacy/covid-vaccine for timely updates including vaccine availability details, participating store locations and to conveniently schedule an appointment online, when available. The vaccines are free, with or without health insurance. Those with health insurance must provide their health insurance card during their scheduled appointment, and those without insurance will need to present a valid driver’s license or social security card.

Anthony Hucker, President & CEO for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We remain steadfast in our commitment to being a store our customers can always count on—not just for their groceries, but as an advocate for their health and wellness as the pandemic continues to overwhelm our communities. We are all in this together, and as availability continues to expand, our expert pharmacists stand ready to begin vaccinations throughout the communities we serve to help combat the coronavirus across the Southeast.”

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, said, “The State of Florida is proud to partner with Winn-Dixie, Fresco y Más and Harveys Supermarkets to provide eligible Floridians across the state access to the vaccine. We look forward to collaborating and expanding these efforts, together.”

As further vaccine allocation continues to be determined and prioritized by the state of Florida, HHS and the CDC, SEG has robust plans in place to administer additional free vaccines directly to the front line at all in-store pharmacies. In the coming months, the grocer will also provide additional COVID-19 vaccines at pharmacy locations and will coordinate future drive-thru clinics to administer free COVID-19 vaccines in additional underserved communities as availability expands. SEG strives to be a trusted health resource to the communities it serves and operates 231 in-store pharmacies throughout the Southeast, including 159 pharmacies within the state of Florida.

By continuing to adhere to local, state and federal guidelines, practicing social distancing and offering the highest level of service and care to its customers, SEG strives not only to keep its communities healthy and safe, but also encourages others to do the same. For more information about SEG’s coronavirus response, vaccination plans and other pharmacy services, visit the Pharmacy page of www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

