Southeastern Grocers : August 24, 2021 - Southeastern Grocers Scoops Up 13 Awards for Private Label Dairy Products

PRESS RELEASE

SOU TH EA ST ER N GR OC ER S | 8928 PR OM INENC E P ARK W AY , BLD. 200 | JACK SONVIL L E , FL 32256 | 904 -783 -5000

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Southeastern Grocers Scoops Up 13 Awards for Private Label Dairy Products

Grocer is the cream of the crop in several categories at World Dairy Expo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (Aug. 24, 2021) - Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, won 13 awards for its private label dairy products, competing against dairy industry leaders across North America at the annual World Dairy Expo Championship sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association.

Southeastern Grocers' SE Grocers product line received high honors for five yogurt varieties, two cream cheese selections and two cheese varieties while the grocer's Prestige and Naturally Better product lines won four frozen yogurt and ice cream awards.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy and Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, "We are honored the World Dairy Expo has recognized our dedication to providing exceptional products to our customers with 13 awards in ice cream, yogurt and cheese categories. We are very proud of our private label products and work hard to develop dynamic, affordable, high-qualityproducts our customers can trust and love."

The private label products won "top three" awards in multiple ice cream, yogurt and cheese categories:

First Place - Prestige Black Cherry Frozen Yogurt (Category: Frozen Yogurt)

Prestige Black Cherry Frozen Yogurt (Category: Frozen Yogurt) First Place - SE Grocers Natural Sliced Havarti Cheese (Category: Cheese - Brick, Muenster, Havarti)

(Category: Cheese - Brick, Muenster, Havarti) First Place - SE Grocers Nonfat Greek Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor)

(Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor) First Place - SE Grocers Whole Milk Yogurt Vanilla (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - 1%, Any Flavor)

(Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - 1%, Any Flavor) First Place - SE Grocers Light Fat Free Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Blueberry Yogurt)

SE Grocers Light Fat Free Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Blueberry Yogurt) Second Place - Prestige Strawberry Premium Ice Cream (Category: Strawberry Ice Cream)

Prestige Strawberry Premium Ice Cream (Category: Strawberry Ice Cream) Second Place - Naturally Better Organic Ice Cream Sandwich (Category: Ice Cream Sandwiches)

Naturally Better Organic Ice Cream Sandwich (Category: Ice Cream Sandwiches) Second Place - SE Grocers Reduced Fat Sharp Cheddar Chunk Cheese (Category: Cheese - Reduced Fat)

SE Grocers Reduced Fat Sharp Cheddar Chunk Cheese Second Place - SE Grocers Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread (Category: Flavored Cream Cheese)

(Category: Flavored Cream Cheese) Second Place - SE Grocers Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cherry (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor)

(Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor) Second Place - SE Grocers No Sugar Added Yogurt Strawberry (Category: Strawberry Yogurt)

SE Grocers No Sugar Added Yogurt Strawberry (Category: Strawberry Yogurt) Third Place - Prestige French Vanilla Premium Ice Cream (Category: French Vanilla Ice Cream)

Prestige French Vanilla Premium Ice Cream (Category: French Vanilla Ice Cream) Third Place - SE Grocers Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread (Category: Flavored Cream Cheese)