Southeastern Grocers Concludes 2021 with Nearly 80 Store Improvements and $5.5 Million Donated Back into the Community

Grocer commits to serving those in need and continues to invest in the communities it serves in 2022

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is concluding the year by celebrating its wins both for its customers and the community. Over the course of the year, the grocer has remained resilient in offering the best shopping experience for its customers with more than 70% of its total store footprint refreshed to date, has added value and savings through new products and offerings and has remained a committed community partner by donating more than $5.5 million back into the community to support neighbors in need.

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As we conclude 2021 and look back at all we have accomplished as a community and company, I am simply amazed. Strength, generosity and kindness played a steadfast role throughout the year as we worked together to improve our stores, vaccinate our communities against COVID-19, provide nourishment to neighbors in need and lend a helping hand to one another during trying times. The accomplishments of this year have set a clear path for 2022, and I look forward to continuing to work together with our associates, partners and customers to enhance our communities for many years to come.”

Throughout the year, the grocer has completed 78 overall store improvements including the remodel of 54 stores throughout its five-state footprint to offer improved shopping experiences. SEG has also added 19 new liquor stores to its portfolio, opened two brand new Winn-Dixie stores in Florida, expanded its growing Hispanic grocery store, Fresco y Más, with two new locations and launched a new stand-alone liquor store concept, WDs.

SEG elevated its award-winning private label products with more than 400 new items and offered customers a “try it, love it, or your money back guarantee” to offer more value and savings to customers. SE Grocers products brought home more than 80 top awards this year, including recognition from Private Label Manufacturing Association, Store Brands Editors' Picks, USA Wine Ratings and World Dairy Awards. To provide customers with additional savings opportunities, the grocer also enhanced its top-ranked loyalty program to offer “rewards Boosters” and additional Mystery Bonus points multipliers.

To give back to the communities it serves, SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation and generous customers, donated more than $700,000 back into the community to help alleviate food insecurity and donated more than $815,000 to aid and support disaster relief efforts. Additionally, the grocer partnered with thousands of local organizations throughout the Southeast and donated $1.5 million to Folds of Honor, providing 300 educational scholarships to the legacies of fallen and disabled service members. In its second year, the grocer’s Romay Davis Belonging, Inclusion and Diversity Grant program provided 24 nonprofit organizations with $285,000 to help address racial disparities in education, health care and food insecurity. SEG also donated an additional $2.2 million to support various military, health and local community initiatives, including support for the USO, American Heart Association, American Cancer Society Making Strides Against Breast Cancer, children’s hospitals and many more.

SEG was certified as a 2021 Great Place to Work® for a second year and was the only grocer featured in Newsweek’s Most Loved Workplaces list for 2021, ranking at 48 among the top 100 companies recognized for employee happiness and satisfaction at work. As a people-first organization, SEG continues to advocate for belonging, inclusion and diversity. The grocer participated in four Pride festivals throughout its home state of Florida and was recognized by the National Diversity Council as a top employer for Latino leaders in response to its extraordinary commitment to Latinos in the workplace. SEG is also a proud member of the National LGBT Chamber of Commerce, a supporter of the National Diversity Council CEO Antiracism Pledge and a supporter of LGBTQ Workplace Equality as a Corporate Equality Index participant.

In 2022, SEG will remain committed to serving those in need and investing in the communities it serves. Over the next year, the grocer plans to continue providing the best shopping experience for customers through expanded e-commerce capabilities and the remodel of more than 50 stores throughout the Southeast.

To help customers kick-off the new year, the grocer is offering a 22x Mystery Bonus points multiplier from Jan. 1-7 that can be redeemed through the Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie mobile app (must be activated before checkout). For more information on store locations and convenient delivery services offered by Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, please visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

