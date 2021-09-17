Southeastern Grocers Partners With Feeding America® for Hunger Action Month®

Grocer addresses food insecurity with community donation program and charitable food bank contributions

Today, on Hunger Action Day, Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a community donation program in support of its long-standing partnership with Feeding America®. The program supports the organization’s ongoing efforts to address the widespread impact of food insecurity in underserved communities as part of the grocer’s Hunger Action Month® initiatives.

Now through Sept. 28, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to help support neighbors in need by simply rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice. Every cent raised will support local Feeding America network food banks in communities throughout SEG’s five-state footprint.

Elizabeth Thompson, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are committed to enhancing the quality of life and well-being of families in the communities we serve. We are proud to continue our commitment to Feeding America and Hunger Action Month by supporting the fight against food insecurity and providing communities with critical assistance during their most vulnerable times.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, communities across the country have been impacted by unemployment and food insecurity with more than 38 million people, including nearly 12 million children, depending on food banks and community programs for help in 2020.1 As families aim to recover from difficult personal circumstances, SEG is donating 3,000 cases of cereal to local Feeding America network food banks to help provide children returning to school with the proper nourishment needed to thrive and flourish. In addition, SEG is also supporting the following six Feeding America network food banks with a total of $150,000 in supplemental donations:

Feeding Northeast Florida – Jacksonville

– Jacksonville Feeding South Florida – Pembroke Park

– Pembroke Park Feeding Tampa Bay – Tampa

Tampa Feeding the Gulf Coast – Mobile, Alabama

– Mobile, Alabama Second Harvest of Central Florida – Orlando

– Orlando Second Harvest of New Orleans – New Orleans, Louisiana

Hunger Action Month® is Feeding America’s annual campaign created to raise awareness and inspire community action in the fight against hunger. In 2020, SEG supported Feeding America with donations of more than 18 million meals2 and nearly $1.3 million in product to local food banks, and the grocer remains steadfast in its commitment to giving back to the community in its greatest times of need.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest domestic hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

1 According to a report released by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS).

2 $1 helps to provide at least 10 meals secured by Feeding America® on behalf of local member food banks.

