Southeastern Grocers Scoops Up 13 Awards for Private Label Dairy Products

Grocer is the cream of the crop in several categories at World Dairy Expo

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, won 13 awards for its private label dairy products, competing against dairy industry leaders across North America at the annual World Dairy Expo Championship sponsored by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association.

Southeastern Grocers’ SE Grocers product line received high honors for five yogurt varieties, two cream cheese selections and two cheese varieties while the grocer’s Prestige and Naturally Better product lines won four frozen yogurt and ice cream awards.

Gayle Shields, Vice President of Pharmacy and Own Brands for Southeastern Grocers, said, “We are honored the World Dairy Expo has recognized our dedication to providing exceptional products to our customers with 13 awards in ice cream, yogurt and cheese categories. We are very proud of our private label products and work hard to develop dynamic, affordable, high-quality products our customers can trust and love.”

The private label products won “top three” awards in multiple ice cream, yogurt and cheese categories:

First Place – Prestige Black Cherry Frozen Yogurt (Category: Frozen Yogurt)

First Place – SE Grocers Natural Sliced Havarti Cheese (Category: Cheese - Brick, Muenster, Havarti)

First Place – SE Grocers Nonfat Greek Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor)

First Place – SE Grocers Whole Milk Yogurt Vanilla (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt – 1%, Any Flavor)

First Place – SE Grocers Light Fat Free Yogurt Blueberry (Category: Blueberry Yogurt)

Second Place – Prestige Strawberry Premium Ice Cream (Category: Strawberry Ice Cream)

Second Place – Naturally Better Organic Ice Cream Sandwich (Category: Ice Cream Sandwiches)

Second Place – SE Grocers Reduced Fat Sharp Cheddar Chunk Cheese (Category: Cheese - Reduced Fat)

Second Place – SE Grocers Garden Vegetable Cream Cheese Spread (Category: Flavored Cream Cheese)

Second Place – SE Grocers Nonfat Greek Yogurt Cherry (Category: Flavored Greek Yogurt - Non-Fat, Any Flavor)

Second Place – SE Grocers No Sugar Added Yogurt Strawberry (Category: Strawberry Yogurt)

Third Place – Prestige French Vanilla Premium Ice Cream (Category: French Vanilla Ice Cream)

Third Place – SE Grocers Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread (Category: Flavored Cream Cheese)

This is the sixth year Southeastern Grocers has been recognized by the Wisconsin Dairy Products Association. The 2021 World Dairy Expo was held in Madison, Wisconsin and serves as a forum for dairy producers, companies, organizations and other dairy enthusiasts to come together to compete, and to exchange ideas, knowledge, technology and commerce.

Twenty-five of SEG’s private label products were also recently recognized by Store Brands Editors’ Picks for excellence in innovation, flavor and variety. The grocer also celebrated 41 of its award-winning private label and market exclusive wines this month as the grocer took home three “best in show” awards, eight gold medals, 29 silver medals and four bronze medals at the fourth annual USA Wine Ratings competition. The award-winning wines and SE Grocers, Prestige and Naturally Better products can be purchased at Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores throughout the Southeast.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

