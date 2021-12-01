Southeastern Grocers Spreads the Spirit of Giving with Feeding America® Partnership

Grocer partners with customers for holiday hunger relief community donation program

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, announces a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness of food insecurity in support of its dedicated partner, Feeding America®. The hunger relief program will aid the organization in its enduring efforts to fight food insecurity during the holidays and all year long.

Now through Dec. 21, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers are invited to support neighbors in need this holiday season by rounding up their grocery total to the nearest dollar or by making a donation of their choice. Every cent raised will support Feeding America and network food banks in communities throughout SEG’s five-state footprint. (Photo: Business Wire)

Anthony Hucker, President and CEO of Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we take pride in cultivating a culture of giving back and supporting the hardworking families that strive to provide the best lives for their loved ones. As we gather in gratitude with family and friends this holiday season, we believe it is imperative to encourage and aid our neighbors in need that are struggling to put food on the table. We are proud to stand with organizations like Feeding America to make a positive impact on so many communities close to home, which is always important, but especially critical during the holidays.”

SEG is dedicated to being there for the community during times of great need. Since the onset of COVID-19, communities across the country have experienced a consistent increase in food insecurity. This holiday season, more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, may experience food insecurity1. The holiday hunger community donation program addresses the staggering need to help alleviate hunger and aims to support families and individuals with additional needs during the holidays.

Lauren Biedron, Vice President of Corporate Partnerships at Feeding America, said, “The holidays are very special times for unity, gratitude and giving, but many families are still making tough decisions on how they will provide basic needs for their loved ones. As communities unite to give back this holiday season, we are grateful for Southeastern Grocers and its commitment to the fight against hunger. We look forward to working together in partnership for years to come as we build stronger communities by tackling food insecurity all year long.”

SEG remains committed to communities throughout its footprint and is honored to continue its longstanding partnership with Feeding America and other community organizations that help families in need prepare holiday meals and create special memories. Last month, SEG partnered with select Feeding America network food banks and the USO to donate 5,000 turkeys and Thanksgiving meal essentials to help thousands of families and individuals in underserved areas throughout the grocer’s footprint.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and quality educational opportunities for students. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry.

1 According to a report released by U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Economic Research Service (ERS).

