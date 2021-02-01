Southern California Bancorp : Reports Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020

Southern California Bancorp (the “Company”) (OTC Pink: BCAL), the holding company for Bank of Southern California, N.A. (the “Bank”) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020.

The comparability of financial information for the fourth quarter and full year of 2020 to 2019 is affected by the Company’s acquisition of CalWest Bancorp (“CalWest”), effective May 29, 2020. Operating results for fourth quarter and full year 2020 include the combined operations of both entities from May 29, 2020.

Full Year and Fourth Quarter 2020 Highlights

Reorganization of Bank of Southern California into the Company

Bank of Southern California into the Company Acquisition of CalWest Bancorp (CalWest)

CalWest Bancorp (CalWest) Origination of $558 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans

$558 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans Record annual revenue of $48.2 million

$48.2 million Total assets increased $749 million from 2019 to $1.6 billion

$749 million from 2019 to $1.6 billion Total loans increased $557 million from 2019 to $1.2 billion

$557 million from 2019 to $1.2 billion Total deposits increased $523 million from 2019 to $1.2 billion

$523 million from 2019 to $1.2 billion Noninterest bearing demand deposits were 45% of total deposits at year-end 2020

were 45% of total deposits at year-end 2020 Nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.06% at December 31, 2020

of 0.06% at December 31, 2020 Consolidation of three branches for increased efficiency

for increased efficiency Completed private placement of common stock totaling $42 million

of common stock totaling $42 million Completed private placement of subordinated debt of $18 million

of subordinated debt of $18 million Expanded Executive Management team and Board of Directors

and Board of Directors Continued status as well-capitalized, the highest regulatory category

“2020 was a transformational year for the Bank of Southern California, as we executed on a number of initiatives that positioned us for continued growth in 2021 and beyond,” said Nathan Rogge, President and Chief Executive Officer of Bank of Southern California. “The reorganization of the Bank under a holding company in May allowed us to acquire CalWest, which expanded our footprint into Orange County and added $312 million in assets to our balance sheet. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, in 2020 we provided more than $558 million in Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans to local small businesses to keep their doors open and employees paid, and we continue to offer both first-time and Second Draw PPP loans in 2021. The acquisition of CalWest and participation in PPP grew our total loans in 2020 by $557 million to $1.2 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, with a correspondent increase in total deposits of $523 million to $1.2 billion.

“In November 2020, we welcomed the appointment of David Rainer as Executive Chairman of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California, and launched an expansion into Los Angeles County, hiring seasoned banking executives with deep roots in their local communities to support our goal of being the premier relationship-based bank for small and medium-sized businesses in Southern California. We continue to evaluate our options to increase efficiency and refine the Bank’s profile to that of a commercial banking model,” concluded Rogge.

“Nathan and his team made extraordinary strides in transforming the Company last year and building a foundation for future growth,” said David Rainer, Executive Chairman of Southern California Bancorp and Bank of Southern California. “We continue that transformation in 2021 with the addition of experienced bankers to expand our footprint and provide commercial banking services in Los Angeles and Orange counties and adjacent communities, as well as build the internal infrastructure needed to support and enable that growth. Our recently completed private placement provided an additional $42 million in equity capital to support those plans and we have also initiated a strategic business review to ensure we are delivering our products and services in the most professional manner, while providing our customers with the outstanding service they have come to expect from the Bank of Southern California.”

Full Year and Fourth Quarter Operating Results

Net Income

Net income for 2020 was $4.7 million or $0.48 per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $6.8 million or $0.78 per fully diluted share for 2019. The decrease in net income in 2020 was due to a $12.8 million increase in nonrecurring expenses. These expenses included a $4.6 million provision for loan and lease losses for the full year 2020, a $3.6 million increase over the prior year, which management believed was prudent given the current economic environment. The Company also recorded an increase of $4.0 million in strategic and other nonrecurring expenses, and $5.2 million in one-time salary and benefit expenses related to signing and retention bonuses. The increase in strategic and other nonrecurring expenses included merger and conversion expenses related to the acquisition of CalWest, the consolidation of three branch offices to increase future operating efficiency, and a one-time prepayment penalty of $2.4 million related to the early pay off of Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) advances.

Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $2.0 million or $(0.20) per fully diluted share, compared with net income of $1.6 million or $0.19 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2019 and net income of $2.2 million or $0.23 per fully diluted share in the third quarter of 2020. The loss in the fourth quarter of 2020 was related to various nonrecurring charges, as noted above.

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income totaled $45.9 million for the full year of 2020, an increase of $15.1 million or 49% from the previous year. The increase in net interest income was primarily due to the origination of $558 million of PPP loans, and the acquisition of CalWest in May 2020.

Net interest margin for the full year of 2020 was 3.66%, compared to 4.23% in the prior year. The decrease was primarily related to the yield on loans declining to 4.55% in 2020, compared with 5.47% in the prior year, which was largely due to the 150 basis points reduction in interest rates in March 2020. Additionally, yield on earnings assets declined to 4.13% in 2020, compared with 5.17% in the prior year, due to 2020’s lower interest rate environment.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.1 million, an increase of $5.4 million or 70% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The increase was primarily due to an increase in average earning assets from the acquisition of CalWest, as well as PPP originations. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.47%, compared with 4.01% in the same quarter of the prior year. The decline in the net interest margin of the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely due to a decrease on loan yields and average earning assets to 4.36% and 3.83%, respectively, from 5.23% and 4.88%, respectively, in the prior year.

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $13.1 million, compared with $13.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest margin for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 3.47%, compared to 3.60% in the third quarter. The decrease in net interest margin in the fourth quarter of 2020 was largely due to a reduction in the yield on average earning assets to 3.83%, from 4.03% in the prior quarter.

Average loan yields in the fourth quarter of 2020, excluding PPP loans, were 5.12%, an increase of 20 basis points from 4.92% in the prior quarter, primarily related to the fair value accretion of loans acquired in the CalWest acquisition. Average PPP loan yields decreased to 3.09% in the fourth quarter, compared to 3.38% in the prior quarter, due to adjustments to the Bank’s PPP loan fee accretion related to changes in cash flow assumptions on PPP loans in 2021.

Cost of funding for the full year of 2020 was 0.49%, compared to 1.02% for the full year of 2019. The decrease was related to a lower cost of deposits and other funding sources. Cost of funding for the fourth quarter of 2020 was 0.38%, down from 0.45% in the previous quarter. A detailed comparison of interest income, yields, costs, and net interest income is included in the table below:

FY 2020 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Interest Income on: Total Loans $ 50,476,783 4.55% $14,255,623 4.36% $14,772,183 4.31% Loans excl PPP - - 10,482,994 5.12% 10,205,686 4.92% PPP Loans - - 3,772,628 3.09% 4,566,497 3.38% Investments 859,462 2.90% 222,737 2.61% 226,211 2.68% Fed Funds & Int Earning 478,724 0.42% 41,094 0.09% 26,303 0.12% Total Interest Income 51,814,968 4.13% 14,519,454 3.83% 15,024,697 4.03% Int Exp on Deposits 3,880,133 0.39% 726,717 0.25% 930,474 0.32% Int Exp on Borrowings 1,989,988 1.04% 648,616 0.94% 693,487 0.99% Total Interest Expense 5,870,121 0.49% 1,375,333 0.38% 1,623,961 0.45% Net Interest Income 45,944,847 3.66% 13,144,121 3.47% 13,400,736 3.60%

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income for the full year of 2020 was $2.3 million, an increase of $343,000 or 18%, compared with the full year of 2019. The increase in 2020 was primarily due to increases of $109,000 in service charges, fees and other income, and $115,000 in income from bank owned life insurance, both of which are attributable to the CalWest acquisition. Additionally, gains primarily from sales of investment securities in 2020 totaling $481,000, exceeded gains on loan sales and other gains in 2019, which combined totaled $363,000.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $436,000, compared to $723,000 in the third quarter of 2020 and $321,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Balance Sheet

Assets

Total assets at December 31, 2020, were $1.6 billion, an increase of $749 million or 90% from December 31, 2019. The increase in total assets was related to the acquisition of CalWest, which added $312 million in total assets to the Bank’s balance sheet, and the origination of $558 million of PPP loans in 2020. Total PPP loans were $407 million at December 31, 2020.

Loans

Total loans were $1.2 billion at December 31, 2020, an increase $557 million or 82% from December 31, 2019. The increase in total loans included increases of $86 million and $455 million, in other commercial real estate and commercial and industrial loans, respectively, from the prior year. The increase in commercial and industrial loans was largely due to the Company’s funding of PPP loans.

Deposits

Total deposits at December 31, 2020, were $1.2 billion, an increase of $57 million from the end of the prior quarter and $523 million from the prior year. Noninterest-bearing deposits at December 31, 2020, were $534 million or 45% of total deposits, compared to $504 million or 44% of total deposits at September 30, 2020, and $206 million or 31% of total deposits at December 31, 2019.

Asset Quality

Total non-performing assets were $0.9 million or 0.06% of total assets at December 31, 2020, compared with $1.1 million or 0.07% of total assets at September 30, 2020.

The Company had $340,000 in net recoveries in 2020, compared with $9,000 in net charge-offs in 2019.

The Company recorded no loan loss provision in the fourth quarter of 2020, after recording a $2.0 million provision in the third quarter, and the allowance for loan and lease losses (ALLL) remained at $10.3 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2020. The Company continues to monitor macroeconomic variables related to COVID-19 and believes it is adequately provisioned for the current environment. Management will continue to monitor and manage the loan portfolio to minimize potential future losses.

As the initial onset of economic uncertainty became clearer, many customers who elected a payment deferral have been returned to paying status; a total of $162 million in loans have reinstated their normal loan payments. Of the remaining 12 loans currently on deferral, the following table details the exposure by industry:

Industry Outstanding Loan Amounts

($ in 000) Number of Loans Hotels & Food $4,915 5 Real Estate, Rental & Leasing 13,478 3 Arts Entertainment Recreation 1,045 1 Other 4,968 3 Total $24,406 12

Relevant reserve ratios compared to the prior quarter are as follows:

Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q4 2019 ALLL to Total Loans 0.83% 0.76% 0.79% ALLL and Loan Fair Value Credit Marks (LFVCM) to Total Loans 1.18% 1.14% 1.07% ALLL and LFVCM to Total Loans, excluding PPP Loans 1.76% 1.88% 1.07%

Liquidity and Capital

The Bank has ample liquidity resources to meet its customer’s needs through both the Federal Home Loan Bank and Federal Reserve Bank’s PPP Liquidity Facility (PPP LF). At December 31, 2020, combined borrowing capacity available at both the FHLB and through PPP LF was over $350 million.

The significant growth in PPP loans in 2020 has been funded through a combination of increased DDA accounts, generally associated directly with the PPP Loans, borrowings under PPP LF, and other sources. On average during the fourth quarter, the total PPP Loan portfolio was funded through 50% DDA growth, 45% from borrowings, and 5% from other balance sheet liquidity.

PPP loans are considered zero risk-weighted assets and PPP LF advances are not counted in the leverage ratio. As such, preferential capital treatment of PPP LF advances, as well as the private placement completed in December, have helped maintain the Bank’s leverage capital ratio and total risk-based capital ratio at 12.1% and 20.4%, respectively, at the end of 2020.

Southern California Bancorp Balance Sheets (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $11,950,639 $16,008,641 $20,893,528 $12,269,691 $9,897,767 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 238,866,116 105,543,557 83,029,504 87,730,465 80,950,002 Total cash and cash equivalents 250,816,755 121,552,198 103,923,032 100,000,156 90,847,769 Debt securities (AFS) 24,702,467 24,767,969 26,855,698 19,834,420 16,343,747 FRB, FHLB and other equity stock 8,872,900 8,872,900 8,899,450 6,593,600 6,242,550 Construction & land development 31,375,236 43,101,171 35,241,241 23,213,929 24,679,602 1-4 Family Residential 103,367,391 107,724,352 105,297,275 82,443,776 85,085,585 Multifamily 111,815,776 113,159,342 125,895,257 122,564,197 122,661,958 Other commercial real estate 404,856,966 403,795,137 403,110,978 315,264,381 318,691,858 Commercial & industrial 577,608,374 689,687,091 675,270,756 134,525,771 122,969,242 Other consumer 4,857,563 6,010,280 5,935,683 5,182,707 2,566,670 Total loans 1,233,881,306 1,363,477,373 1,350,751,190 683,194,761 676,654,915 Allowance for loan losses (10,255,005) (10,295,855) (8,300,176) (5,674,212) (5,363,361) Total loans and leases, net 1,223,626,301 1,353,181,518 1,342,451,014 677,520,549 671,291,554 Premises, equipment, and ROU, net 15,051,487 13,257,434 13,125,130 8,981,735 9,474,709 Other real estate owned 0 0 0 0 0 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 21,599,001 21,479,639 22,297,992 18,339,391 18,434,491 Bank owned life insurance 17,990,765 17,883,455 17,774,774 11,180,222 11,113,559 Accrued interest and other assets 16,388,641 14,291,215 10,629,800 9,601,820 6,437,979 Total Assets $1,579,048,316 $1,575,286,328 $1,545,956,890 $852,051,893 $830,186,358 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $533,923,009 $503,929,563 $524,041,064 $230,494,656 $205,811,799 Interest bearing checking 83,566,875 96,527,122 89,429,765 61,903,709 54,180,961 Money market and savings 458,529,872 410,847,164 394,126,519 241,362,463 243,256,117 Time deposits 118,719,534 126,736,990 148,854,654 155,185,228 168,664,653 Total deposits 1,194,739,290 1,138,040,839 1,156,452,002 688,946,056 671,913,530 Other borrowings 199,648,070 297,357,238 251,086,895 34,649,168 35,015,405 Accrued interest and other liabilities 15,775,916 11,967,887 12,997,372 6,079,701 2,734,250 Total liabilities 1,410,163,276 1,447,365,964 1,420,536,269 729,674,925 709,663,185 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock and APIC 146,895,943 103,932,450 103,595,385 103,444,194 103,249,020 Retained earnings 21,693,933 23,691,383 21,456,064 18,882,781 16,971,445 Accum. other comprehensive income 295,164 296,531 369,172 49,993 302,708 Total shareholders' equity 168,885,040 127,920,364 125,420,621 122,376,968 120,523,173 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $1,579,048,316 $1,575,286,328 $1,545,956,890 $852,051,893 $830,186,358

Southern California Bancorp Income Statements - Quarterly (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Sept 30, 2020 Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $14,255,623 $14,772,183 $12,480,097 $8,968,879 $8,934,552 Investment securities 222,737 226,211 195,036 215,478 213,361 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 41,094 26,303 57,300 354,027 272,029 Total interest income 14,519,454 15,024,697 12,732,433 9,538,384 9,419,942 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 726,717 930,474 869,786 1,353,156 1,481,335 Other borrowings 648,616 693,487 447,830 200,055 202,361 Total interest expense 1,375,333 1,623,961 1,317,616 1,553,211 1,683,696 Net interest income 13,144,121 13,400,736 11,414,817 7,985,173 7,736,246 Provision for loan losses 0 2,000,000 2,252,000 300,000 200,000 Net interest income after provision 13,144,121 11,400,736 9,162,817 7,685,173 7,536,246 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 421,803 364,797 309,359 358,953 253,979 Income on bank owned life insurance 107,310 108,682 78,125 66,663 67,391 Gains on loan sales 0 0 0 0 0 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) (92,856) 250,009 2,149 321,714 (575) Total noninterest income 436,257 723,488 389,633 747,330 320,795 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 11,120,598 4,151,278 3,171,772 3,246,963 2,908,736 Occupancy and equipment 1,048,852 1,071,270 854,976 809,848 807,944 Strategic and other non-recurring expense 2,369,649 1,610,824 356,742 280,838 400,914 Other expense 1,894,352 2,135,533 1,441,300 1,356,518 1,394,744 Total noninterest expense 16,433,451 8,968,905 5,824,790 5,694,167 5,512,338 Income before income tax expense (2,853,073) 3,155,319 3,727,660 2,738,336 2,344,703 Income tax expense (benefit) (855,623) 920,000 1,154,377 827,000 709,000 Net Income (Loss) ($1,997,450) $2,235,319 $2,573,283 $1,911,336 $1,635,703 Diluted earnings (loss) per share ($0.20) $0.23 $0.27 $0.20 $0.19 Average shares outstanding 10,155,861 9,429,538 9,422,608 9,408,940 8,578,102 Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1 ($390,568) $6,516,134 $6,334,253 $2,997,460 $2,946,192 1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before noninterest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

Southern California Bancorp Income Statements - Year-to-Date (Unaudited) Dec 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2017 INTEREST INCOME Loans, including fees $50,476,782 $35,533,334 $26,706,751 $18,181,331 Investment securities 859,462 994,508 990,731 722,189 Fed funds & int-bearing balances 478,724 1,168,803 916,574 390,602 Total interest income 51,814,968 37,696,645 28,614,056 19,294,122 INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 3,880,133 6,132,207 3,609,863 1,539,536 Other borrowings 1,989,988 710,129 104,062 2,318 Total interest expense 5,870,121 6,842,336 3,713,925 1,541,854 Net interest income 45,944,847 30,854,309 24,900,131 17,752,268 Provision for loan losses 4,552,000 1,000,000 1,600,000 271,000 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 41,392,847 29,854,309 23,300,131 17,481,268 NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges, fees and other income 1,454,912 1,345,879 1,417,528 1,113,485 Income on bank owned life insurance 360,780 245,420 227,371 239,902 Gains on loan sales 0 198,422 1,084,547 865,378 OREO, investment, other gains (losses) 481,016 164,446 73,631 (9,367) Total noninterest income 2,296,708 1,954,167 2,803,077 2,209,398 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and benefits 21,690,611 12,726,318 9,671,459 7,482,324 Occupancy and equipment 3,784,946 3,127,779 2,293,853 1,650,085 Strategic and other non-recurring expense 4,618,053 592,812 2,144,203 365,443 Other expense 6,827,703 5,678,555 4,461,685 3,224,122 Total noninterest expense 36,921,313 22,125,464 18,571,200 12,721,974 Income before income tax expense 6,768,242 9,683,012 7,532,008 6,968,692 Income tax expense 2,045,754 2,910,000 2,274,000 3,004,000 Net Income $4,722,488 $6,773,012 $5,258,008 $3,964,692 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $0.48 $0.78 $0.71 $0.74 Average shares outstanding 9,604,237 8,452,104 7,091,176 5,189,799 Operating profit (before non-recurring items) 1 $15,457,279 $10,912,956 $10,118,033 $6,749,124 1 Op profit (before non-recurring items) = Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings, before noninterest income gains (losses) and non-recurring expense.

Southern California Bancorp Quarterly and YTD Financial Highlights (Unaudited) Quarterly Annual 2020 2020 2020 2019 2019 ($$ in thousands except per share data) 4th Qtr 3rd Qtr 2nd Qtr 1st Qtr 4th Qtr 2020 2019 EARNINGS Net interest income $ 13,144 13,401 11,415 7,985 7,736 45,945 30,854 Provision for loan losses $ 0 2,000 2,252 300 200 4,552 1,000 NonInterest income $ 436 723 390 747 321 2,297 1,954 NonInterest expense $ 16,433 8,969 5,825 5,694 5,512 36,921 22,125 Income tax expense $ (856) 920 1,154 827 709 2,046 2,910 Net income (loss) $ (1,997) 2,235 2,573 1,911 1,636 4,722 6,773 Basic earnings (loss) per share $ (0.20) 0.24 0.27 0.20 0.19 0.49 0.80 Diluted earnings (loss) per share $ (0.20) 0.23 0.27 0.20 .019 0.48 0.78 Average shares outstanding 10,155,861 9,429,538 9,422,608 9,408,940 8,578,102 9,604,237 8,452,104 Ending shares outstanding 13,267,380 9,455,065 9,424,565 9,412,690 9,405,190 13,267,380 9,405,190 PERFORMANCE RATIOS Return on average assets -0.50% 0.57% 0.80% 0.90% 0.79% 0.36% 0.87% Return on average common equity -6.06% 7.00% 8.33% 6.30% 5.93% 3.75% 6.39% Yield on loans 4.36% 4.31% 4.55% 5.32% 5.23% 4.55% 5.47% Yield on earning assets 3.83% 4.03% 4.17% 4.76% 4.88% 4.13% 5.17% Cost of deposits 0.25% 0.32% 0.35% 0.78% 0.88% 0.39% 0.95% Cost of funding 0.38% 0.45% 0.46% 0.86% 0.95% 0.49% 1.02% Net interest margin 3.47% 3.60% 3.74% 3.98% 4.01% 3.66% 4.23% Efficiency ratio 121.0% 63.5% 49.3% 65.2% 68.4% 76.5% 67.4% CAPITAL Tangible equity to tangible assets 9.46% 6.85% 6.77% 12.48% 12.58% 9.46% 12.58% Book value (BV) per common share $ 12.73 13.53 13.31 13.00 12.81 12.73 12.81 Tangible BV per common share $ 11.10 11.26 10.94 11.05 10.85 11.10 10.85 ASSET QUALITY Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) $ 41 4 (374) (11) (11) (340) 9 Allowance for loan losses (ALLL) $ 10,255 10,296 8,300 5,674 5,363 10,255 5,363 ALLL to total loans 0.83% 0.76% 0.61% 0.83% 0.79% 0.83% 0.79% Loan fair value credit marks (LFVCM) $ 4,333 5,205 5,076 1,649 1,906 4,333 1,906 ALLL and LFVCM to total loans 1.18% 1.14% 0.99% 1.07% 1.07% 1.18% 1.07% ALLL & LFVCM to total loans (excl PPP) 1.76% 1.88% 1.62% 1.07% 1.07% 1.76% 1.07% Nonperforming loans $ 896 1,125 1,734 1,433 1,911 896 1,911 Other real estate owned $ 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.06% 0.07% 0.11% 0.17% 0.23% 0.06% 0.23% END OF PERIOD BALANCES Total loans $ 1,233,881 1,363,477 1,350,751 683,195 676,655 1,233,881 676,655 Total assets $ 1,579,048 1,575,286 1,545,957 852,052 830,186 1,579,048 830,186 Deposits $ 1,194,739 1,138,041 1,156,452 688,946 671,914 1,194,739 671,914 Loans to deposits 103.3% 119.8% 116.8% 99.2% 100.7% 103.3% 100.7% Shareholders' equity $ 168,885 127,920 125,421 122,377 120,523 168,885 120,523 Full-time equivalent employees 147 118 122 92 97 147 97 AVERAGE BALANCES (QTRLY) | | (YTD) Total loans $ 1,297,794 1,358,291 1,100,180 676,825 678,015 1,109,737 649,251 Earning assets $ 1,503,836 1,477,910 1,225,376 803,804 766,012 1,254,319 729,844 Total assets (net of AFS valuation) $ 1,578,118 1,556,364 1,296,741 855,397 818,989 1,323,209 781,386 Deposits $ 1,162,979 1,142,686 983,294 696,341 671,443 995,486 644,045 Shareholders' equity $ 130,818 126,670 123,899 121,773 109,464 125,790 105,963

