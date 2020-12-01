Southern California Wholesale Cannabis Company Launches Flagship Consumer Brand: Screaming Trumpets

Cultivator to the Stars, Desert Underground, Announces the Launch of a Western-Themed Cannabis Brand with an Emphasis on High-THC Strains

Boutique cannabis cultivator Desert Underground, formerly doing business as Zenco Capital, today announced the launch of the company’s first consumer-facing cannabis brand: Screaming Trumpets, a Western-themed product line with a focus on high-quality, high-potency strains at competitive pricing.

Starting as Zenco Capital in 2017, the company has built their reputation by producing private-label flower for many celebrity cannabis brands including Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson and Wiz Khalifa. With 75,000 square feet of indoor cultivation space across multiple facilities in Desert Hot Springs, Desert Underground is now ready to bring their flower directly to consumers, starting off with the Screaming Trumpets brand.

“We are collectively thrilled to branch out from private-label production and start demonstrating our expertise directly to consumers through our Screaming Trumpets brand,” said Ethan Woods, CEO of Desert Underground. “Our cultivation team’s expertise is one of our most valuable assets. The passion and proficiency that has fueled many other brands will be apparent because our flower is honest, authentic and damn good.”

The brand name was inspired by Mr. Woods’ father, an Air Force veteran who also played trumpet for the service branch’s band for 12 years. The phrase “Legends of the West” guides the brand's aesthetic.

Screaming Trumpets’ first product, 10 gram loose leaf pre-ground flower tins, will feature high-quality ground and packaged flower in a convenient tin that is ready to roll with joint papers and a matchbook included with every purchase. It will be sold in the strain varieties of Durban, GMO, Sundae Driver and Wedding Cake.

Screaming Trumpets’ 10-gram tins of loose-leaf flower were soft launched on Nov. 9, through the delivery platform Hyperwolf, to customers in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Los Angeles regions, along with select dispensaries in Riverside County.

The brand’s 10-gram flower tins sold out within one week of launch. In addition, 10% of proceeds from all units sold on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) were donated to the U.S. VETS, a leading nonprofit fighting on the frontlines to help end homlessness among military veterans.

The Screaming Trumpets brand will continue to expand and introduce new products at an affordable price point, including 20-gram Smalls (small-bud bags) and 1-gram kief jars coming soon.

About Screaming Trumpets

Screaming Trumpets Cannabis brings the best in high-potency strains to today’s cannabis consumers, enhancing everyday life with top-quality, consistent products at accessible price points. Screaming Trumpets is available in licensed stores and through delivery services across Southern California. The brand, established in 2020 by the cannabis cultivation pioneers behind Desert Underground, offers a suite of California-grown flower products of unsurpassed quality. Incredible genetics, accessible and potent—Screaming Trumpets is your go-to cannabis for every occasion. Learn more at desertunderground.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201201005333/en/