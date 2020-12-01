Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southern California Wholesale Cannabis Company Launches Flagship Consumer Brand: Screaming Trumpets

12/01/2020 | 11:09am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Cultivator to the Stars, Desert Underground, Announces the Launch of a Western-Themed Cannabis Brand with an Emphasis on High-THC Strains

Boutique cannabis cultivator Desert Underground, formerly doing business as Zenco Capital, today announced the launch of the company’s first consumer-facing cannabis brand: Screaming Trumpets, a Western-themed product line with a focus on high-quality, high-potency strains at competitive pricing.

Starting as Zenco Capital in 2017, the company has built their reputation by producing private-label flower for many celebrity cannabis brands including Snoop Dogg, Mike Tyson and Wiz Khalifa. With 75,000 square feet of indoor cultivation space across multiple facilities in Desert Hot Springs, Desert Underground is now ready to bring their flower directly to consumers, starting off with the Screaming Trumpets brand.

“We are collectively thrilled to branch out from private-label production and start demonstrating our expertise directly to consumers through our Screaming Trumpets brand,” said Ethan Woods, CEO of Desert Underground. “Our cultivation team’s expertise is one of our most valuable assets. The passion and proficiency that has fueled many other brands will be apparent because our flower is honest, authentic and damn good.”

The brand name was inspired by Mr. Woods’ father, an Air Force veteran who also played trumpet for the service branch’s band for 12 years. The phrase “Legends of the West” guides the brand's aesthetic.

Screaming Trumpets’ first product, 10 gram loose leaf pre-ground flower tins, will feature high-quality ground and packaged flower in a convenient tin that is ready to roll with joint papers and a matchbook included with every purchase. It will be sold in the strain varieties of Durban, GMO, Sundae Driver and Wedding Cake.

Screaming Trumpets’ 10-gram tins of loose-leaf flower were soft launched on Nov. 9, through the delivery platform Hyperwolf, to customers in Southern California’s Coachella Valley and Los Angeles regions, along with select dispensaries in Riverside County.

The brand’s 10-gram flower tins sold out within one week of launch. In addition, 10% of proceeds from all units sold on Veteran’s Day (Nov. 11) were donated to the U.S. VETS, a leading nonprofit fighting on the frontlines to help end homlessness among military veterans.

The Screaming Trumpets brand will continue to expand and introduce new products at an affordable price point, including 20-gram Smalls (small-bud bags) and 1-gram kief jars coming soon.

About Screaming Trumpets

Screaming Trumpets Cannabis brings the best in high-potency strains to today’s cannabis consumers, enhancing everyday life with top-quality, consistent products at accessible price points. Screaming Trumpets is available in licensed stores and through delivery services across Southern California. The brand, established in 2020 by the cannabis cultivation pioneers behind Desert Underground, offers a suite of California-grown flower products of unsurpassed quality. Incredible genetics, accessible and potent—Screaming Trumpets is your go-to cannabis for every occasion. Learn more at desertunderground.com


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
11:19aGENERAL MOTORS : Big Three US Auto Manufacturers Q3 Profits Surpass $9 Billion Amid 9% Sales Slump
AQ
11:19aAMKOR TECHNOLOGY : Investor Presentation - November 2020
PU
11:19aINTERNATIONAL POWER : Reinstated
AQ
11:19aSAP : The First Step to Managing a Product's Carbon Footprint
PU
11:18aCARINSURANCE.COM : Teen Driver Cost Calculator, Guide Helps Navigate Adding Teen to Insurance Policy
PR
11:18aRETA LOSS ALERT : Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline to File a Lead Plaintiff Motion in a Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.
PR
11:18aOxford Finance Closes $60 Million Credit Facility with RxSight
BU
11:17aENI : reaches an agreement with its partners for the restart of the liquefied natural gas plant in Damietta, Egypt and for the amicable set...
PU
11:17aRACING TO CUT CARBON : Using wind propulsion to reduce CO2 emissions from shipping
PU
11:17aENTEQ UPSTREAM : presents interim results on Investor Meet video platform
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1CNOOC LIMITED : EXCLUSIVE - TRUMP TO ADD CHINA'S SMIC AND CNOOC TO DEFENSE BLACKLIST: sources
2BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S.P. : 'BIG SHOES TO FILL': UniCredit shares tumble as CEO Mustier quits
3Global equities jump, bonds dip, on hopes of vaccine-led recovery
4UniCredit CEO steps down in clash with board
5XPENG INC. : XPENG : Announces Vehicle Delivery Results for November 2020

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ