Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Southern Center for Human Rights recognizes Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP with Luminary Award.

05/05/2021 | 10:43am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Southern Center for Human Rights (SCHR) has recognized Bondurant Mixson & Elmore with the Luminary Award at the 2021 Justice Taking Root ceremony.

The SCHR is recognizing Bondurant Mixson & Elmore for the "extraordinary contributions to justice and fairness, especially your longtime leadership in upholding the right to counsel and pushing back against the cruelty of the death penalty" according to SCHR Executive Director Sara Tontonchi.

Tontonchi also praised "the firm's work challenging Georgia's Lethal Injection Secrecy Act, your powerful and effective efforts as amicus counsel for former prosecutors who protested the conviction of our client Johnnie Gates, and your longtime advocacy to strengthen the provision of public defense in Georgia."

Bondurant Mixson & Elmore Partner Ronan Doherty, who serves on the SCHR Board, thanked the organization, saying "We are grateful and honored to receive this award, and we treasure the opportunity to work alongside the talented, dedicated, and inspiring people at the Southern Center."  

About Bondurant Mixson and Elmore, LLP
Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP is a litigation firm located in Atlanta, GA. The firm has a 40-year track record of successfully litigating and trying some of the toughest and most complex business cases in the United States. The firm is widely recognized as a litigation powerhouse. It has been rated one of the top 10 litigation boutiques in the country by National Law Journal and consistently receives the highest rankings from Chambers USA as one of the top litigation firms in Georgia.  For more information about Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP, please visit www.bmelaw.com.

Contact: Geoffrey A. Frost
Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP
frost@bmelaw.com
404.881.4166

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/southern-center-for-human-rights-recognizes-bondurant-mixson--elmore-llp-with-luminary-award-301284601.html

SOURCE Bondurant Mixson & Elmore LLP


© PRNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:57aHealthy food, healthy businesses during COVID-19
PU
10:57aCHINA U TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL  : Resignation of company secretary and independent non-executive director and non-compliance with the listing rules
PU
10:57aRFA : New Analysis from DOE Researchers Confirms Ethanol's Low-Carbon Benefits
PU
10:57aMICROSOFT  : Winners of Education Open Data Challenge announced
PU
10:57aLeading Edge Materials Updates on Norra Kärr Mining Lease Application
GL
10:57aCANADIAN GENERAL INVESTMENTS : Investment Update - Unaudited
GL
10:56aFS BANCORP, INC.  : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:55aCHINA U TON FUTURE SPACE INDUSTRIAL  : Winding up by the court and appointment of provisional liquidator
PU
10:55aPress Release | May 05, 2021 Household Pulse Survey Phase 3.1 Biweekly Data Release The U.S. Census Bureau today released new data from phase 3.1 of the experimental Household Pulse Survey.
PU
10:55aCNTEE TRANSELECTRICA  : Document cu întrebări și răspunsuri - Webinar din data de 21 Aprilie 2021 în cadrul Proiectului DE-AT-PL-4M MC (Interim Coupling)
PU
Latest news "Companies"
CATEGORIES
FREE SERVICES
SOLUTIONS
ÉDITIONS BOURSE
ABOUT
Logo
twitter youtube appstore
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ