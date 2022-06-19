Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Southern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks

06/19/2022 | 12:19am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Rescue workers evacuate flood-affected residents in Guilin

BEIJING (Reuters) - Vast tracts of southern China were pounded by severe storms, triggering flooding in cities and mudslides in rural areas, as the first bout of summer rains reached the peak of their power.

Streets turned to swollen rivers as cars and single-storey houses were swept away in at least two counties in Guizhou province in southwestern China on Saturday, according to videos circulating on Chinese social media. The rainfall in some areas has been the heaviest in 60 years.

In neighbouring autonomous region Guangxi, five villagers were killed when a house built of wood gave way after being lashed by torrential rains, state media said on Saturday.

Mudslides and road collapses were also reported.

Heavy rainfall will persist in the provinces of Guizhou, Jiangxi, Anhui and Zhejiang, as well as in Guangxi, until early next week, according to state weather forecasts on Sunday, as a rainy window known as "dragon boat water" peaks.

In southern China, the weeks preceding and following the Dragon Boat Festival in early June are traditionally marked by unsettled and rainy weather as warm and humid air in the south collides with cooler air masses from the north.

The early summer storms have been greater in intensity and more prolonged than usual this year, with precipitation in Guangxi, Guangdong and Fujian at its highest since 1961, according to local weather bureaus.

"Cold and warm air has converged over southern China, and the two sides have entered into a deadlock and a tug of war," said Wang Weiyue, an analyst at weather.com.cn, an arm of the China Meteorological Administration.

China is historically prone to summer flooding, but in recent times, it has become more vulnerable due to deforestation, reclamation of wetlands and storage of water for power generation and irrigation. Climate change has also been blamed.

In July 2021, hundreds of people died when extreme flooding struck Zhengzhou, a city of 12 million in central China, some of whom drowned in a submerged subway line.

The ongoing rains in southern China are expected to ease around the summer solstice on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Tom Hogue)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:16aFactbox-Europe's summer travel chaos
RE
02:12aAnalysis-Europe's summer of discontent reveals travel sector labour crisis
RE
02:03aMalaysia airlines ceo says to announce decision on planes to rep…
RE
01:53aSuspected militants shoot at bus in southwestern Rwanda, kill two
RE
01:39aAustralian power station fire will not worsen energy crisis -market operator
RE
01:05aColombians head to polls in tightest election in recent memory
RE
12:19aSouthern China hit by severe rains, floods as 'dragon boat water' peaks
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
06/18Macau to begin mass COVID testing on Sunday amid locally transmitted cases
RE
06/18China announces new Hong Kong leader's cabinet
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1How free-wheeling Texas became the self-driving trucking industry's pro..
2Norway oil sector union leader says wage deal is 'good enough'
3Febrile FTSE 100 edges lower as commodity stocks weigh
4Sun Art Retail : 2021/2022 Annual Report
5Futures rebound after rout but recession worries weigh

HOT NEWS