Southern China's power crunch starts to ease - state planner

BEIJING, June 17 (Reuters) - An electricity crunch in
China's southern regions that started in mid-May has been
easing, and the situation is expected to improve during the
monsoon, a National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC)
spokesperson said on Thursday.
China's May electricity consumption jumped 12.5%
year-on-year across the country, but some provinces in southern
China, including manufacturing and exports hub Guangdong, saw
power demand surging more than 25% from a year earlier.
Several cities in Guangdong and Yunnan had instructed users
to curb power usage by suspending operations for hours or even
days as high factory use combined with hot weather strained the
region's power system.
The NDRC had guided grid firms and provincial governments to
adopt positive measures to ensure stable power system
operations, including coordinating electricity transmission from
other regions and increasing subsidies to coal- and gas-fired
power plants to encourage electricity generation, NDRC
spokesperson Meng Wei said.
Since June 5, Guangdong province stopped asking industrial
users to curb electricity consumption during peak demand hours,
Meng said.
"The situation of tight electricity supply in southern China
has improved a lot in June ... With increasing power generation
from hydropower during the flooding season, the power crunch is
expected to further ease," Meng said.
(Reporting by Muyu Xu, Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley; Editing
by Jacqueline Wong and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)