Southern Co boosts cost estimate, delays timing for nuclear reactors

Feb 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Southern Co
on Thursday delayed the timing and boosted cost estimates
for its Georgia Power utility's share of two nuclear reactors
being built in Georgia.
The Vogtle plant reactors in Burke County, Georgia, already
billions of dollars over budget and years behind schedule, are
the only nuclear power units under construction in the United
States.
In an investor presentation, Southern forecast Georgia Power
costs would rise to $10.593 billion, up from a prior forecast of
$10.383 billion in its third quarter results in October.
Southern also pushed back the in service dates for the new
reactors to May or June of 2023 for Unit 3 and late in the
fourth quarter of 2023 to the end of the first quarter of 2024
for Unit 4.
"After careful consideration and given our experience on
Unit 3 and the degree of critical work ahead of us, we are
further risk adjusting our Unit 4 schedule," Southern Co Chief
Executive Thomas Fanning said on a call with investors.
Fanning, who will be succeeded by Georgia Power's CEO Chris
Womack in the coming months, said Unit 3 required additional
fixes to pipes, a valve and flow through the reactor's cooling
pumps. He added that the company expects testing on Unit 4 to
reveal more needed fixes.
"We're just trying to get anything we can see right now,"
Fanning said.
In January, Southern said in a filing with the U.S.
Securities Exchange Commission that it expected Unit 3 to enter
service during April 2023. In its third quarter earnings, the
company said it expected Unit 3 to enter service in the first
quarter of 2023 and Unit 4 in the fourth quarter of 2023.
When Georgia approved the Vogtle expansion in 2009, the two
1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors were expected to
cost about $14 billion in total for all owners and enter service
in 2016 and 2017.
Some analysts have estimated total costs, including
financing, have ballooned to more than $30 billion following
delays related to the pandemic, the nuclear accident at Japan's
Fukushima plant in 2011 and the 2017 bankruptcy of Westinghouse,
the project's former contractor.
The Vogtle owners include Georgia Power (45.7%), Oglethorpe
Power Corp (30%), Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia
(22.7%) and Dalton Utilities (1.6%).
Oglethorpe and Dalton have said they wanted to freeze their
spending on the project.
