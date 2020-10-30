Southern European bond yields rise; Euribor rates hit record lows

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr
LONDON, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Southern European government bond
yields rose on Friday as Spain joined other countries on the
continent in imposing tougher rules to curb the spread of the
coronavirus.
Spain will be under a state of emergency until early May,
giving regions legal backing to decide curfews and restrict
travel to try and contain rampant COVID-19 contagion.
On Thursday, the European Central Bank clearly signalled it
will provide more stimulus at its next meeting to contain the
growing fallout from a second wave of infections, pushing
peripheral European bond yields to their lowest in 10 days.
Three- and six-month Euribor rates hit a record low of
-0.523% and -0.521% respectively on Friday on the
expectation that the ECB's lending target will be easier to hit,
said Lyn Graham-Taylor, fixed income strategist at Rabobank.
"There's expectation that the ECB will extend the situation
where you're able to effectively borrow money at an interest
rate of -1%...because borrowing using targeted liquidity
operations (TLTROs) that's the lowest possible rate you can pay
as a bank," Graham-Taylor said.
On Friday, however, new coronavirus-related pessimism pushed
yields higher again.
Italian 10-year BTP yields were last trading up 1 basis
point at 0.70%, with other peripheral yields up by a
similar amount, including Greek bonds which are rated junk and
only eligible for ECB emergency bond buying.
"Tighter covid-related restrictions across Europe, this time
in Spain and the UK, remain the main theme," ING analysts said
in a note to clients.
Most analysts believe that the ECB will extend the pandemic
emergency programme (PEPP) in December, with some saying that
the targeted liquidity operations (TLTROs) should also be on the
agenda. Few expect a rate cut. Money markets project a 25%
probability the ECB will lower the benchmark interest rate to
-0.60% from the current -0.50%.
"Even with the Covid-19 situation worsening, this leaves
room for spreads to tighten and rates to grind lower," ING
analysts said.
Benchmark German 10-year Bund yields were also up 1 bps at
-0.62%.
German retail sales fell more than expected in September,
data showed on Friday, dampening hopes that household spending
would helped to drive a recovery in Europe's largest economy.
Flash inflation and euro zone third-quarter gross domestic
product data were also released, but failed to have an impact on
rates as it didn't reflect the latest Covid19 restrictions
across the European continent, Rabobank's Graham-Taylor said.
Inflation remained stable, but GDP growth beat analysts'
expectations.
