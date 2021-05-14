Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits : Hosts Education Panel in Support of Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's)—the world’s preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol—today announced an Education Panel virtual event open to the general public for Thursday, May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET in support of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) Heritage Month.

A recent report by the Center for the Study of Hate & Extremism at California State University, San Bernardino on hate crimes against Asian Americans found that major cities are seeing a 164% increase in the first quarter of 2021 compared to the same time period in 2020. New York saw the greatest increase at 223%.

The panel’s executive sponsors include Julie Milroy, a Korean American and Vice President of On Premise, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, who also serves as co-host of Served Up - The Podcast from Southern Glazer’s, a source for beverage professionals highlighting discussions about diversity and inclusion by featuring thought leaders in social justice and industry influencers; as well as Marty Crane, Executive Vice President & General Manager, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits of New York.

The Educational Panel will be led by Liem Le, who leads inclusion building workshops through her company, Little Lion. Speakers include Eli Johnson, Sr. Manager On Premise, Beam Suntory, New York; Maria Liza Santos, Sales Director, Upstate New York, Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits; and Andrea Fang, Wine Buyer, Brooklyn, New York.

The Educational Panel will:

Provide Southern Glazer’s AAPI colleagues, partners, and broader community a thoughtful opportunity to be actively heard, seen, and supported.

Engage in a critical conversation to learn how we can all contribute to building a more inclusive culture in which we all live and work

Bring awareness to racial discrimination, unconscious biases, and microaggressions that exist all around us against AAPI and other communities in order to proactively prevent.

Improve our leadership skills to better serve as impactful allies, neighbors, and leaders who can provide a safe and productive environment for all to thrive.

Please join the conversation to learn how you can help put a stop to all acts of racial discrimination. Register to attend the AAPI Education Panel on May 20 at 4:30 p.m. ET at http://bit.ly/SGWSEducationPanelMay20.

For the Served Up podcast episode kicking off AAPI Heritage Month visit Apple or Spotify .

