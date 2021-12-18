Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Southern Greece rattled by tremor, no injuries, damage reported

12/18/2021 | 01:19am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ATHENS (Reuters) -An strong earthquake rattled parts of southern Greece on Saturday, with no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

A tremor with a magnitude of 5.4 and a depth of almost 58 km (36 miles) occurred at 0516 GMT in the sea between the Peloponnese and the island of Crete, the Athens Geodynamic Institute reported.

Greek media reported the earthquake was felt from Athens to Crete.

It was "about five seconds long, quite strong even in the basement of a building," one witness in the city of Chania on Crete, wrote on the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) testimony board.

Greece's fire brigade service said it had no reports of damage.

"Because of its considerable depth, the tremor was felt in a wider area," Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece's organisation for anti-seismic planning, told Greek state broadcaster ERT.

(Reporting By Michele Kambas; Editing by William Mallard)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:41aExclusive - Hong Kong officials push turnout in first "patriots" election
RE
01:39aExplainer - How Hong Kong's new election law will reshape legislature
RE
01:19aSouthern Greece rattled by tremor, no injuries, damage reported
RE
01:02aJapan to extend foreigner entry curb on Omicron concerns - media
RE
12:20aWORLD BANK : We must learn to live with migration
PU
12:10aPatient says cannot forgive suspected arsonist in fatal Japan clinic blaze
RE
12/17Ghislaine Maxwell declines to testify as defense rests
RE
12/17U.S. COVID-19 vaccine mandate revived, Supreme Court showdown looms
RE
12/17Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airline
RE
12/17Australia's new COVID-19 cases hit record high
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China's Alibaba pledges carbon neutrality by 2030
2Southwest CEO tests positive for COVID-19 after Senate hearing - airlin..
3Narrowing market breadth may be worrying signal for stocks
4Amazon partnered with China propaganda arm to win Beijing's favor, docu..
5Fraud case against Theranos' Holmes goes to jury

HOT NEWS