Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Southern delays new Georgia Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor to Q1 2022

05/21/2021 | 02:59pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

May 21 (Reuters) - U.S. energy company Southern Co has delayed the startup of the third reactor at its Vogtle nuclear plant in Georgia from December until the first quarter of 2022 due to problems found during testing.

"Our current site work plan indicates a January completion date for Unit 3. While there is some flexibility in our schedule that could accelerate this timing ... a completion date during the first quarter of 2022 is expected," the Atlanta-based company told Georgia regulators this week.

Analysts at Mizuho Group said Southern interrupted "hot functional testing" due to vibration of the plant's pressurizer.

Southern, which last month announced Unit 3's delay from its regulatory-approved November in-service date to December, has said it remains on track to put the fourth reactor at Vogtle into service between August 2022 and its regulatory-approved November 2022 in-service date.

The two units at Vogtle are the only big nuclear reactors under construction in the United States.

When Georgia utility regulators approved the Vogtle expansion in 2009, the two 1,117-megawatt Westinghouse AP1000 reactors were expected to cost about $14 billion and enter service in 2016 and 2017.

Some analysts estimate costs have ballooned to more than $25 billion due to delays related to the nuclear accident at Japan's Fukushima plant in 2011 and the 2017 bankruptcy of Westinghouse, the project's former lead contractor.

Delays and cost overruns in building reactors could make it difficult for new nuclear facilities to play much of a role in the President Joe Biden's administration's plan to get all of the nation's power from non-carbon-emitting sources such as nuclear and renewables by 2035.

Southern has estimated the capital cost for its 47.5% share of the new Vogtle reactors would be about $8.7 billion. Southern has already spent about $7.6 billion as of March 31.

(Reporting by Scott DiSavino; Editing by Susan Fenton and Will Dunham)


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:10pU.S. wheat hits 1-month low, soybeans drop to 3-week low, corn weak
RE
03:01pU.S. District Court orders Dakota Access oil pipeline can remain open
RE
03:01pU.s. district court denies native american tribes' permanent injunction request in dakota access oil pipeline case - filing
RE
03:01pWhite House says it has pared down infrastructure proposal to $1.7 trillion
RE
02:59pSouthern delays new Georgia Vogtle 3 nuclear reactor to Q1 2022
RE
02:51pIrish data protection commissioner says has given facebook 6 weeks to provide submission to own-volition inquiry following lifting of high court stay
RE
02:48pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks mixed as Dow extends recovery after strong U.S. business surveys
RE
02:48pFBI says Conti ransomware gang has hit 16 U.S. health and emergency networks
RE
02:34pFed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
RE
02:28pCalifornia to lift covid-19 related capacity limits and physical distancing requirements on june 15 - state health officials
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar higher on upbeat U.S. manufacturing data; weekly loss on cards
3Bitcoin skids after China clamps down on mining, trading activities
4TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS: Cisco, easyJet, L Brands, Mattel, Salesforce...
5EBANG INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS INC. : EBANG INTERNATIONAL : China vows to crack down on bitcoin mining, trading ..

HOT NEWS