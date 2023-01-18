Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Southwest Airlines pilot union calls for strike authorization vote

01/18/2023 | 11:58am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Passengers check in for a Southwest Airlines flight at Orlando International Airport in Orlando

(Reuters) - Southwest Airlines Co's pilot union has called for a strike authorization vote, weeks after a tech meltdown at the carrier left tens of thousands of passengers stranded across the United States.

"It is not a decision we have taken lightly, but given the trajectory of our current leadership group, we have little faith in the stability and future of our airline," Capt. Casey Murray, president of Southwest Airlines Pilot Association (SWAPA), which represents more than 10,000 pilots, said in a statement.

The strike authorization vote will take place beginning May 1 and will be counted at the end of that month. Southwest did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As major U.S. airlines scramble to capitalize on booming consumer demand and with the industry returning to profitability, pilots at all major U.S. carriers have been demanding higher wages and a better work-life balance.

Southwest pilots have been locked in talks over a new contract with the airline for nearly three years.

Delta Air Lines Inc offered a 34% cumulative pay increase last month to its pilots over three years in a new contract after the Atlanta-based carrier's pilots voted overwhelmingly in October to authorize a strike.

Pilots have termed Delta's offer as a benchmark for other contracts.

(Reporting by Kannaki Deka in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2023
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. 0.61% 38.575 Delayed Quote.16.43%
SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO. -2.36% 36.205 Delayed Quote.10.01%
Latest news "Economy"
12:08pCrypto firm Bitzlato's website seized
RE
12:06pMassachusetts man charged with wife's murder searched how to dispose of body - prosecutor
RE
12:04pAmazon expects all notifications in the u.s. ,canada, and costa…
RE
12:04pAmazon will be notifying employees impacted by decision to reduc…
RE
12:04pIrish PM Varadkar hits back at Sinn Fein over Dowdall donation
AN
12:04pAt a Glance : World Economic Forum, Wednesday -- -2-
DJ
12:04pAt a Glance : World Economic Forum, Wednesday -- Update
DJ
12:03pDanone appoints three new deputy CEOs - statement
RE
12:03pGreece extends deadline for Volos port sale process to February 3
RE
12:00pFed's current structure has boosted public confidence, George says
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Study: Only a few German stocks create high value for investors
2NESTLE : Jefferies from Sell to Neutral
3French grid operator RTE upbeat on power supply, warns on strikes
4Analyst recommendations: Adobe, AstraZeneca, Morgan Stanley, Oracle...
5Tesla, shareholders to lay out arguments in 'funding secured' fraud tri..

HOT NEWS