Sovcomflot fleet fully covered by Russian insurers, CEO says

June 18 (Reuters) - RRussia's state-run Sovcomflot has
insured all its cargo ships with Russian insurers and the cover
meets international rules, the chief executive said, after
Western insurers withdrew cover.
Western insurers halted insurance cover for Russia's biggest
shipping group when Sovcomflot was hit by sanctions after Moscow
sent troops across the border into Ukraine.
Sources told Reuters this month that state-controlled
Russian National Reinsurance Company had become the main
reinsurer of Russian ships, including Sovcomflot's fleet.
"Technically, we meet all international trade requirements,"
CEO Igor Tonkovidov told reporters. "Currently, the company's
fleet is almost fully busy in shipping hydrocarbons, cargoes are
delivered to different parts of the world."
Sovcomflot is a key shipper of Russian oil and liquefied
natural gas (LNG) cargoes globally.
Western insurance sources have said the Russian replacement
cover would likely be enough to keep Russian vessels sailing
around the world.
