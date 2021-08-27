�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series VI - Issue Price

In terms of GoI notification F.No.4(5)-B(W&M)/2021and RBI press release dated May 12, 2021, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22- Series VI will be open for subscription for the period from August 30 - September 03, 2021. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. August 25, August 26 and August 27, 2021 works out to ₹4,732/- (Rupees Four thousand seven hundred and thirty-twoonly) per gram of gold.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,682/- (Rupees Four thousand six hundred and eighty-two only) per gram of gold.