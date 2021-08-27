Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series VI - Issue Price

08/27/2021 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

�ेस�काशनी PRESS RELEASE

भारतीय �रज़व�ब�क

संचारिवभाग, क� �ीयकायार्लय, एस.बी.एस.मागर्, मुंबई-400001

RESERVE BANK OF INDIA

वेबसाइट: www.rbi.org.in/hindi

_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

Website : www.rbi.org.in

Department of Communication, Central Office, S.B.S.Marg, Mumbai-400001

फोन/Phone: 022- 22660502

-मेल/email: helpdoc@rbi.org.in

August 27, 2021

Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 Series VI - Issue Price

In terms of GoI notification F.No.4(5)-B(W&M)/2021and RBI press release dated May 12, 2021, the Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22- Series VI will be open for subscription for the period from August 30 - September 03, 2021. The nominal value of the bond based on the simple average closing price [published by the India Bullion and Jewellers Association Ltd (IBJA)] for gold of 999 purity of the last three business days of the week preceding the subscription period, i.e. August 25, August 26 and August 27, 2021 works out to ₹4,732/- (Rupees Four thousand seven hundred and thirty-twoonly) per gram of gold.

Government of India, in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India, has decided to offer a discount of ₹50/- per gram less than the nominal value to those investors applying online and the payment against the application is made through digital mode. For such investors, the issue price of Gold Bond will be ₹4,682/- (Rupees Four thousand six hundred and eighty-two only) per gram of gold.

Press Release: 2021-2022/767

(Yogesh Dayal)

Chief General Manager

Disclaimer

Reserve Bank of India published this content on 27 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2021 13:41:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:03aCRMLS Continues Long-Running Program Distributing Revenue From Listing Distribution to Brokerages
PR
10:03aQEEKA HOME : 2021 Interim Revenue Up 66.5% to 524 Million RMB
PR
10:03aPENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP : - Form 8.3 - Sanne Group Plc
PR
10:03aWECONNECT TECH INTERNATIONAL, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10:02aCOMING BUCKINGHAMSHIRE : Crest Nicholson launches new development in Milton Keynes
PU
10:02aENTERGY : Louisiana Utilities Monitoring Tropical Storm Ida
PU
10:02aRONSON DEVELOPMENT : Report No 39 Notification from a person closely associated with persons discharging managerial responsibilities received pursuant to Art. 19(1) of the MAR
PU
10:02aAuction for Sale (Re-issue) of (i) ‘4.26% GS 2023',(ii) ‘6.10% GS 2031' and (iii) ‘6.76% GS 2061'
PU
10:02aPFSWEB : PFSW – LiveArea Sale and Strategic Alternatives Summary
PU
10:02aFIRST KEYSTONE CORP : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Shares steady as caution prevails ahead of Jackson Hole
2ALFEN N.V. : ALFEN H1 2021: revenue growth of 28% with strong increase in profitability
3BALTA GROUP NV : BALTA : H1 2021 Results 27/08/2021Balta Group
4GREGGS PLC : TAKE FIVE: Adios summer
5ORSTED A/S : ORSTED : Receives a Sell rating from Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS