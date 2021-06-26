Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Soy Growers Applaud Senate Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act

06/26/2021 | 06:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Soy Growers Applaud Senate Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act

Jun 24, 2021

Washington, D.C. June 24, 2021.The Senate has passed the Growing Climate Solutions Act, and soy growers are pleased! The bipartisan bill designed to better manage and support carbon markets would make it easier for farmers and others to navigate the carbon market industry.

Kevin Scott, American Soybean Association (ASA) president and soybean farmer from Valley Springs, South Dakota, said, 'Soy growers are dedicated to finding ways to improve our natural resources and protect our climate. Many have expressed interest in participating in voluntary environmental credit markets, but the market landscape is evolving quickly and lacks uniform standards. This 'moving target' makes it hard for individual farmers to determine which options are best for their operation. Senate passage of the GCSA is a positive step toward ensuring these markets will be transparent and accessible to farmers, allowing them to make informed contributions to climate solutions.'

GCSA establishes a program at USDA to certify technical assistance providers and third-party verifiers for the environmental credit markets and allocates funding for the next four years. The bill also includes protections to ensure farmers participating in carbon markets benefit from reducing their greenhouse gas emissions and supporting climate-friendly practices.

ASA along with other ag groups has been supportive of this bill and sees this as a positive step toward climate solutions that consider farmers and allow them to be a key part of those solutions.

Disclaimer

ASA - American Soybean Association published this content on 24 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2021 10:04:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
06:23aEUROPACORP  : Annual results FY 2020/2021
PU
06:16aARROWHEAD PHARMACEUTICALS  : Presents Additional Clinical Data on Investigational ARO-AAT Treatment in Patients with Alpha-1 Liver Disease at EASL International Liver Congress
BU
06:05aPandemic Crisis Fuels Decline of Middle Class in Latin America and the Caribbean
PU
06:05aSoy Growers Applaud Senate Passage of Growing Climate Solutions Act
PU
06:03aLLOYD OF LONDON  : Bruce Carnegie-Brown
PU
05:29aBritain could face food shortages due to lorry driver crisis
RE
05:11aJFROG  : CRO Tali Notman Honored as Woman of Influence by Silicon Valley Business Journal
PU
05:01aTesla 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
RE
04:59aVW to end sales of combustion engines in Europe by 2035
RE
04:31aULTRA ELECTRONICS  : Cobham puts top secret defence rival Ultra Electronics in its sights
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Bitcoin falls 8.5% to $31,700
2Is Paraguay set to make bitcoin legal? Don't bet on it
3TESLA, INC. : TESLA : 'recalls' vehicles in China for online software update
4BIOGEN INC. : BIOGEN : U.S. lawmakers to investigate approval, pricing of Alzheimer's drug from Biogen
5XP INC. : XP :  XP Inc. Partners With Jive, a Leading Alternative Investment Manager in Brazil

HOT NEWS