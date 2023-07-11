CHICAGO, July 11 (Reuters) -

U.S. soybean futures rose for a second session on Tuesday as traders braced for a monthly U.S. government crop report due on Wednesday that is expected to project a smaller crop and tighter supplies, analysts said.

Wheat futures rose as a drone strike on Ukraine's Odesa port put attention back on war risks to Black Sea supply, while a surprise drop in a U.S. spring wheat crop rating underscored mixed harvest prospects.

Corn tracked strength in wheat and soybeans, but gains were capped by a sharp improvement in U.S. crop conditions and forecasts for plentiful supplies.

As of 12:49 p.m. CDT (1749 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade November soybean futures were up 15-3/4 cents at $13.61-1/4 per bushel. September wheat was up 15-1/4 cents at $6.61-1/2 a bushel and December corn was up 1-1/2 cents at $5.01 a bushel.

Soybean futures rose after the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) late on Monday rated

51% of the U.S. soy crop in good-to-excellent condition, up from 50% last week but below analysts' average estimate of 52%. In Illinois, the top U.S. soybean producer, 36% of the crop was rated good to excellent, up from 30% the prior week but still among the lowest ratings in the Midwest crop belt.

"You have Illinois with some of the bigger producers, and some of the worst ratings," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. "To me, soybeans need some weather premium," Fritz said.

Analysts expect the

USDA in a monthly supply/demand report

due on Wednesday to cut its forecast for the U.S. soybean harvest, after the agency slashed its soy plantings estimate in a

June 30 acreage report

. Soybean

ending stocks

for the 2023/24 marketing year are expected to tighten as well.

For corn, analysts expect only modest changes to the USDA's production and 2023/24 ending stocks forecasts, while sluggish demand for the grain remains a worry as

farmers in Brazil continue to harvest a bumper corn crop

.

Meanwhile, the USDA on Monday rated 55% of the U.S. corn crop as good to excellent, up from 51% last week. However, the rating is the worst for this time of year since the drought year of 2012.

The USDA rated 47% of the spring wheat crop as good to excellent, down from 48% a week ago, defying analysts' expectations for an improvement. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Sonia Cheema, Jason Neely and Paul Simao)