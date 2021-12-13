Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather

12/13/2021 | 02:32pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Weekend rains reach Argentine crops

* Algerian tender again open to Russian wheat

CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly 2% on Monday and corn futures also declined on a mix of technical selling after last week's advances and improving prospects for South American production, analysts said.

Wheat futures turned higher on bargain-buying after dipping to a six-week low on Friday.

As of 1:10 p.m. CST (1910 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade January soybeans were down 22-3/4 cents at $12.45 per bushel and March corn was down 5 cents at $5.85 a bushel. CBOT March wheat was up 6 cents at $7.91-1/4 a bushel.

Soybeans had notched a two-week high on Friday.

Brokers noted beneficial weekend rains in Argentina's crop belt that should bolster production prospects there.

"We stalled because of the better-than-expected moisture in some of the dry areas of South America. And it's position-squaring in corn and soybeans in a holiday trade environment," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S. Commodities.

Commodity funds hold a net long position in both CBOT corn and soybean futures heading into the end of the year, a factor that leaves the markets prone to bouts of long liquidation if funds book profits, Roose noted.

Also, the soybean harvest is approaching in portions of Brazil, the world's top supplier of the oilseed, a factor that threatens export demand for U.S. soy supplies and may spur cash sales by U.S. farmers.

"We are moving closer to some kind of competition," Roose said.

Export shipments of U.S. soybeans slowed in the latest week, although corn exports increased.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly soybean export inspections at 1.724 million tonnes, a three-week low that fell below a range of trade expectations for 1.9 million to 2.3 million tonnes. Corn inspections reached 810,395 tonnes, a four-week high that was in line with expectations.

CBOT wheat futures advanced, with the benchmark March contract bouncing after a drop to $7.68 a bushel on Friday, its lowest since Oct. 28.

"Technically we were oversold," Roose said.

Algeria's state grains agency tendered to buy milling wheat and retained quality specifications favourable to offers of Russian wheat, European traders said. Algeria is a major market for EU wheat exporters, especially France and Germany. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg and Emily Chow in Beijing; editing by Kirsten Donovan and Barbara Lewis)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.64% 588.5 End-of-day quote.21.59%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 -0.25% 505 End-of-day quote.0.00%
CST GROUP LIMITED 0.00% 2.38 End-of-day quote.29.35%
EURO / ARGENTINE PESO (EUR/ARS) -0.03% 114.8473 Delayed Quote.11.84%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX -0.93% 482.5593 Delayed Quote.21.90%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX -1.70% 496.7736 Delayed Quote.-2.90%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 2.47% 377.9 End-of-day quote.-13.01%
US DOLLAR / ARGENTINE PESO (USD/ARS) 0.21% 101.7 Delayed Quote.20.71%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 1.10% 782 End-of-day quote.22.09%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:46pPermian oil output forecast to hit record high in January -EIA
RE
02:44pEcuador declares force majeure for oil exports, output due to erosion
RE
02:40pWall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:37pEmployers' health insurance costs surge in 2021 as elective procedures resume - survey
RE
02:36pWall Street falls as investors eye Omicron and Fed meeting
RE
02:36pFacebook owner is behind $60 mln deal for Meta name rights
RE
02:32pSoy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather
RE
02:14pNorway bans serving of alcohol in bid to halt Omicron outbreak
RE
02:13pWidely used software with key vulnerability sends cyber defenders scrambling
RE
02:11pMtn nigeria, mafab communications awarded nigeria's first 5g spectrum licences at auction
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed to pivot on inflation fears in the face of another uncertain year
2Calm and confident before central bank deluge, Turkey lira crashes
3Investors shrug off Boris' warning
4New double act reinforces Ortega family grip on Inditex
5French court slashes UBS tax evasion fine to 1.8 billion euros

HOT NEWS