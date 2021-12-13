Soy, corn down on technical selling, improved S.American weather

* Weekend rains reach Argentine crops
* Algerian tender again open to Russian wheat
CHICAGO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures fell nearly
2% on Monday and corn futures also declined on a mix of
technical selling after last week's advances and improving
prospects for South American production, analysts said.
Wheat futures turned higher on bargain-buying after dipping
to a six-week low on Friday.
As of 1:10 p.m. CST (1910 GMT), Chicago Board of Trade
January soybeans were down 22-3/4 cents at $12.45 per
bushel and March corn was down 5 cents at $5.85 a bushel.
CBOT March wheat was up 6 cents at $7.91-1/4 a bushel.
Soybeans had notched a two-week high on Friday.
Brokers noted beneficial weekend rains in Argentina's crop
belt that should bolster production prospects there.
"We stalled because of the better-than-expected moisture in
some of the dry areas of South America. And it's
position-squaring in corn and soybeans in a holiday trade
environment," said Don Roose, president of Iowa-based U.S.
Commodities.
Commodity funds hold a net long position in both CBOT corn
and soybean futures heading into the end of the year, a factor
that leaves the markets prone to bouts of long liquidation if
funds book profits, Roose noted.
Also, the soybean harvest is approaching in portions of
Brazil, the world's top supplier of the oilseed, a factor that
threatens export demand for U.S. soy supplies and may spur cash
sales by U.S. farmers.
"We are moving closer to some kind of competition," Roose
said.
Export shipments of U.S. soybeans slowed in the latest week,
although corn exports increased.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported weekly soybean
export inspections at 1.724 million tonnes, a three-week low
that fell below a range of trade expectations for 1.9 million to
2.3 million tonnes. Corn inspections reached 810,395 tonnes, a
four-week high that was in line with expectations.
CBOT wheat futures advanced, with the benchmark March
contract bouncing after a drop to $7.68 a bushel on
Friday, its lowest since Oct. 28.
"Technically we were oversold," Roose said.
Algeria's state grains agency tendered to buy milling wheat
and retained quality specifications favourable to offers of
Russian wheat, European traders said. Algeria is a major market
for EU wheat exporters, especially France and Germany.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Emily Chow in Beijing; editing by Kirsten
Donovan and Barbara Lewis)