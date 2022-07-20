Soy, corn futures ease on improving U.S. weather; wheat firms

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures
fell on Wednesday on forecasts for improving weather in the
Midwest, including rains next week that should boost crop
production prospects, analysts said.
Wheat futures rose as traders awaited the outcome of
Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations, as well as talks on a
possible deal to boost grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he wants a general
agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United
Nations on a U.N.-led plan to resume Ukrainian Black Sea grain
exports to be put in writing this week.
Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled down
26 cents at $13.32-1/4 per bushel. December corn ended
down 5-1/4 cents at $5.90 a bushel, while September wheat
rose 7-1/4 cents to settle at $8.19-1/2 a bushel.
Soy and corn fell as traders focused on weather forecasts
for the United States, where rains expected next week were seen
easing some of the stress on crops from a hot spell that has
scorched the southern Plains and extended into the Midwest.
"Traders are a little more optimistic that when this (high
pressure) ridge shifts back and forth across the U.S., it will
bring some fronts in," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity
analyst with Futures International in Chicago.
Corn drew underlying support from bullish weekly ethanol
data, Reilly noted. The U.S. Energy Information Administration
said weekly production of corn-based ethanol rose last week to
1.030 million barrels per day, the first increase in five weeks,
and stockpiles fell slightly.
Wheat traders awaited results of wheat purchase negotiations
by Egypt, the top global importer of the food grain. After the
CBOT close, traders said Egypt's state grains buyer, GASC, was
believed to have bought an estimated 640,000 tonnes of wheat in
direct negotiations with trading houses. The purchase mostly
involved wheat from Russia and France, with some from Germany
and Lithuania, traders said.
GASC on Tuesday had rejected offers in a separate tender for
the same shipment periods, in which traditional supplier regions
in the Black Sea and Europe were excluded, with only wheat from
the United States offered.
