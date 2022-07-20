Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Soy, corn futures ease on improving U.S. weather; wheat firms

07/20/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CHICAGO, July 20 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Wednesday on forecasts for improving weather in the Midwest, including rains next week that should boost crop production prospects, analysts said.

Wheat futures rose as traders awaited the outcome of Egyptian wheat purchase negotiations, as well as talks on a possible deal to boost grain exports from war-torn Ukraine.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said he wants a general agreement reached between Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the United Nations on a U.N.-led plan to resume Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports to be put in writing this week.

Chicago Board of Trade November soybeans settled down 26 cents at $13.32-1/4 per bushel. December corn ended down 5-1/4 cents at $5.90 a bushel, while September wheat rose 7-1/4 cents to settle at $8.19-1/2 a bushel.

Soy and corn fell as traders focused on weather forecasts for the United States, where rains expected next week were seen easing some of the stress on crops from a hot spell that has scorched the southern Plains and extended into the Midwest.

"Traders are a little more optimistic that when this (high pressure) ridge shifts back and forth across the U.S., it will bring some fronts in," said Terry Reilly, senior commodity analyst with Futures International in Chicago.

Corn drew underlying support from bullish weekly ethanol data, Reilly noted. The U.S. Energy Information Administration said weekly production of corn-based ethanol rose last week to 1.030 million barrels per day, the first increase in five weeks, and stockpiles fell slightly.

Wheat traders awaited results of wheat purchase negotiations by Egypt, the top global importer of the food grain. After the CBOT close, traders said Egypt's state grains buyer, GASC, was believed to have bought an estimated 640,000 tonnes of wheat in direct negotiations with trading houses. The purchase mostly involved wheat from Russia and France, with some from Germany and Lithuania, traders said.

GASC on Tuesday had rejected offers in a separate tender for the same shipment periods, in which traditional supplier regions in the Black Sea and Europe were excluded, with only wheat from the United States offered.

(Additional reporting by Naveen Thukral in Singapore and Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris; Editing by Marguerita Choy and Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
CORN FUTURES (C) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -22.26% 604.25 End-of-day quote.1.85%
CORN?FUTURES (SETTLEMENT ONLY) (ZC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C11 0.00%End-of-day quote.0.00%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) 2.20% 5518.95 Real-time Quote.-14.78%
S&P GSCI CORN INDEX 0.00% 488.9577 Real-time Quote.3.20%
S&P GSCI SOY BEANS INDEX 0.00% 528.9324 Real-time Quote.3.06%
SOYBEAN MEAL FUTURES (ZM) - CBE (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.57% 437.5 End-of-day quote.5.54%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -3.91% 54.25 Delayed Quote.-23.93%
US DOLLAR / TURKISH LIRA (USD/TRY) 0.31% 17.597 Delayed Quote.30.91%
WHEAT FUTURES (W) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 -31.40% 794 End-of-day quote.3.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pBiden expects to speak with China's Xi in the coming days
RE
05:53pJuul Q1 Revenue Falls 23% Amid U.S. Crackdown On E-Cigarettes - Bloomberg News
RE
05:53pJuul quarterly revenue falls 23% amid us crackdown on e-cigarett…
RE
05:44pHouse panel's bill would block U.S. buyers of foreign spyware
RE
05:37pBitcoin recovers after falling on news Tesla sold 75% of its holdings
RE
05:37pTech Up Ahead of Earnings -- Tech Roundup
DJ
05:36pBlackstone draws over $24 billion commitments for latest real estate fund
RE
05:35pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.23% to 99.12 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pEuro Lost 0.44% to $1.0184 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:35pSterling Lost 0.15% to $1.1978 -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: Alphabet, Amazon, Chevron, Rio Tinto, Netflix...
2Rio Tinto settles all tax disputes with Australian Tax Office
3ArcelorMittal announces the publication of second quarter 2022 sell-sid..
4HelloFresh lowers 2022 outlook citing inflation, Ukraine war
5Europe races to cut Russian gas usage amid new Putin warning

HOT NEWS