Soy, corn futures sag on S.American weather outlooks; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures fell on Monday on forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry areas of South America, along with long liquidation ahead of several key U.S. government reports due at mid-week, analysts said.

Wheat futures firmed on short-covering and the unwinding of inter-market spreads.

Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled down 25-1/2 cents at $13.84-3/4 per bushel, but stayed within Friday's trading range.

CBOT March corn ended down 7 cents at $5.99-3/4 a bushel, while March wheat settled up 3-1/2 cents at $7.62 a bushel.

Soybeans tumbled as traders eyed outlooks for beneficial moisture in the six- to 10-day period in parched areas of southern Brazil and Argentina. Dry weather has threatened crop prospects in those areas, prompting several private analysts last week to slash their projections for Brazil's soy harvest.

"We're supposed to see a shift in the current dry trend," said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. "The forecasts are wetter by the end of the week, into the weekend (and) early next week."

Traders are also squaring positions ahead of the U.S. Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand and quarterly grain stocks reports, as well as a U.S. winter wheat seedings report, all due Wednesday.

Commodity funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets vulnerable to long liquidation ahead of the reports.

Wheat futures firmed on what appeared to be short-covering as traders exited long corn/short wheat and long soybeans/short wheat spread positions.

Ahead of the USDA's reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on average expect the government to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1 wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest U.S. winter wheat seedings since 2016.

On the export front, traders continue to await the results of an Iraqi wheat tender. Iraq's state grains buyer asked tender participants to extend the validity of their offers until Jan. 13. The initial deadline was Jan. 3. The wheat can be sourced optionally from the United States, Canada or Australia, traders said.

