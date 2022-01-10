Soy, corn futures sag on S.American weather outlooks; wheat firms

CHICAGO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean and corn futures
fell on Monday on forecasts calling for much-needed rains in dry
areas of South America, along with long liquidation ahead of
several key U.S. government reports due at mid-week, analysts
said.
Wheat futures firmed on short-covering and the unwinding of
inter-market spreads.
Chicago Board of Trade March soybean futures settled
down 25-1/2 cents at $13.84-3/4 per bushel, but stayed within
Friday's trading range.
CBOT March corn ended down 7 cents at $5.99-3/4 a
bushel, while March wheat settled up 3-1/2 cents at $7.62
a bushel.
Soybeans tumbled as traders eyed outlooks for beneficial
moisture in the six- to 10-day period in parched areas of
southern Brazil and Argentina. Dry weather has threatened crop
prospects in those areas, prompting several private analysts
last week to slash their projections for Brazil's soy harvest.
"We're supposed to see a shift in the current dry trend,"
said Tom Fritz, a partner with EFG Group in Chicago. "The
forecasts are wetter by the end of the week, into the weekend
(and) early next week."
Traders are also squaring positions ahead of the U.S.
Department of Agriculture's monthly supply-demand and quarterly
grain stocks reports, as well as a U.S. winter wheat seedings
report, all due Wednesday.
Commodity funds hold net long positions in CBOT corn and
soybean futures, leaving both markets vulnerable to long
liquidation ahead of the reports.
Wheat futures firmed on what appeared to be short-covering
as traders exited long corn/short wheat and long soybeans/short
wheat spread positions.
Ahead of the USDA's reports, analysts surveyed by Reuters on
average expect the government to report the tightest U.S. Dec. 1
wheat stocks since 2007, and the largest U.S. winter wheat
seedings since 2016.
On the export front, traders continue to await the results
of an Iraqi wheat tender. Iraq's state grains buyer asked tender
participants to extend the validity of their offers until Jan.
13. The initial deadline was Jan. 3. The wheat can be sourced
optionally from the United States, Canada or Australia, traders
said.
(Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; additional reporting by Michael
Hogan in Hamburg and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by
Chizu Nomiyama and Richard Chang)